July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled

The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.

The notice states as follows:

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

Planning Commission Regular Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular Planning Commission meetings scheduled for July 20, 2021 and August 3, 2021 have been cancelled.

To view all other public meeting notice agendas, click [here].

