July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled

With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1915 -
Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [
story
]
1928
- L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [
report
]
1834
- Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [
record
]
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The long-awaited graduation of California Highway Patrol Cadet Training Class I-20 took place on Friday, July 16, at the CHP Academy.
The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
1925
- Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [
story
]
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three new deaths and 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,705 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.