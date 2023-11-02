Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs in Assembly District 40, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.

Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.

College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.

Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.

Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest '23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.

Last week, The Master’s University hosted its annual Global Outreach Week, bringing an international focus to the campus with events such as missions seminars and an outreach fair.

In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority received a High Performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , under HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program.

Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.

Child & Family Center is excited to announce that their Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.

CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer Jeffrey Tadór Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has been appointed the campus’ first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.

Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.

Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.