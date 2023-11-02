Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
