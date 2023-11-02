Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest ’23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.

This is slated to be the largest arts and crafts event in the Santa Clarita Valley and will include 250 artisans, crafters and vendors. It will also include a Veterans Day Celebration.

This event will benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and honor SCV’s veteran community. Last year approximately 8,000 attended the event.

More information can be found on the flyer below. Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

