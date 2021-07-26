July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 26, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita announced a free household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, July 31, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station where residents are welcome to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a safe and free opportunity for residents to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste including:

– antifreeze

– paint, paint thinner, turpentine

– motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid

– cleaners with acid or lye

– pool chemicals

– fertilizers, pesticides

– household batteries or car batteries

– fluorescent light bulbs

– cathode-ray tubes (CRT), televisions

– miscellaneous electronics such as cell phones, printers and stereos

– needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”)

– unwanted or expired prescriptions may also be disposed of

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle.

Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include:

– Ammunition, radioactive materials and explosives

– Controlled substances and biohazardous waste

– “White goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances

– Waste from businesses

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event. Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions to keep staff and participants safe will be enforced. Face coverings are optional outdoors; however, attendees must remain in their vehicles with the windows closed.

Event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed. Residents that are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and self-quarantine.

In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, this drive-thru event is sponsored by the County of Los Angeles and presented by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call (888) CLEAN LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events near you.

The Via Princessa Metrolink Station is located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

