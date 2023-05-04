header image

1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Dragon Boat Festival

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting the Fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Castaic Lake, Saturday, June 10, with gates opening at 6:30 a.m.

In 2022, the festival had about 500 paddlers in attendance from both the youth and adults.

This year, the event is hoping for yet another successful festival with another fun filled and exciting dragon boat festival and race. First race begins at 8 a.m.

Castaic Lake is located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.

Application deadline: May 13 / $400 registration

*No refunds after May 20

For more information, click [here].

To register, click [here].

Parking

Aerial

Directions

Lower Lagoon

Dragon Boats on the Lake

Dragon Boat Race Picnic Area

Dragon Boat Tunnel Line

Dragon Boat Race
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
FULL STORY...
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
FULL STORY...
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
The Masters University is delighted to welcome Dylan Crane to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Welcome Swimmer Dylan Crane
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only.
Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.
Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Tickets for Child & Family Center's 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon. 
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
Magic Mountain To Get Solar Carport
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
Magic Mountain To Get Solar Carport
American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors
The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
