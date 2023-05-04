June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting the Fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Castaic Lake, Saturday, June 10, with gates opening at 6:30 a.m.

In 2022, the festival had about 500 paddlers in attendance from both the youth and adults.

This year, the event is hoping for yet another successful festival with another fun filled and exciting dragon boat festival and race. First race begins at 8 a.m.

Castaic Lake is located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.

Application deadline: May 13 / $400 registration

*No refunds after May 20

For more information, click [here].

To register, click [here].

