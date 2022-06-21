header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 27: City Council Press Conference on Fireworks Safety
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
illegal unlawful fireworks

The Santa Clarita City Council, along with Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez and the Grossman Burn Center, will be hosting a press conference to remind residents preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July that fireworks of any kind are illegal in Santa Clarita.

The press conference will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

All fireworks, including those labeled “safe and sane,” are illegal within city limits. Possession or use of illegal fireworks can range from a fine of up to $1,000 to one year in county jail. Parents may also be liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.

The conference will include a pyrotechnics display by professional enforcement personnel to illustrate fireworks danger.

For residents who would like to watch the press conference, the city will be streaming it live to the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page.

For more information on firework safety, please visit Santa Clarita Fireworks.
