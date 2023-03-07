June 3: Auction 51 Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley have announced its highly-anticipated annual auction, Auction 51, will be held Saturday, June 3.

This year’s event will be out of this world, with a space-themed extravaganza. Auction 51 is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the mysterious Area 51 in Nevada, the secret U.S. Air Force military installation supposedly the home of crashed alien spacecraft.

Under the guidance of the event’s chairs, Pamela and Dennis Verner, the Auction 51 will offer a night of entertainment, food and amazing auction items. The couple is honored to serve as chairs for the second consecutive year and are excited to bring their passion for supporting the Boys & Girls Club to the event.

This year’s auction will feature a wide range of items, from exclusive vacations to rare collectibles. The space-themed decorations and ambiance will transport guests to a whole new galaxy and the live entertainment promises to be stellar.

“We are excited to celebrate our 51st annual auction with a space-themed party that is truly out of this world,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV. “We are grateful for the continued support of our community, especially Pamela and Dennis Verner, who have been instrumental in making this event a success.”

Tickets are now on sale. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides essential programs and services for the youth of the community and the annual auction is a vital fundraiser that supports those efforts,” said Nelson. “By attending Auction 51, guests will not only have a great time but also contribute to a meaningful cause.”

Sponsorship, ticket and event information can be found at www.scvbgc.org/auction.

Formed in 1968 by a group of community leaders who recognized the growing need for high-quality, affordable programs and facilities for the area’s young people, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV works to support academic success, builds future leaders and provides a second home for more than 5,000 youth a year. The club is a chartered member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization with 4,300 clubs nationwide serving nearly 4 million kids and teens. The Boys & Girls Club of SCV is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of outstanding leaders in the community and staffed by a team of dedicated Youth Development Professionals. To learn more about the SCV Boys & Girls Club and its programs and partners visit www.scvbgc.org.

