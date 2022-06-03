June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library

The Santa Clarita Library’s annual Summer Reading event will begin on June 6 and run through July 23. Participants can earn a prize for every seven days read. The theme for this year’s event is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Register to track the total days read and to start earning prizes. You can receive reading recommendations customized for each reader when you register. Reading is tracked by day and prizes are awarded for number of total consecutive days.

Programs are available for adults, teens and children.

A variety of reading or stories can be logged including audiobooks, storytelling, books, comics and more. There is no minimum or maximum to read.

Start your summer reading program by registering at Santa Clarita Reads.

There are three libraries to visit in the Santa Clarita Library system.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

