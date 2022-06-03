June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library

The Santa Clarita Library’s annual Summer Reading event will begin on June 6 and run through July 23. Participants can earn a prize for every seven days read. The theme for this year’s event is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Register to track the total days read and to start earning prizes. You can receive reading recommendations customized for each reader when you register. Reading is tracked by day and prizes are awarded for number of total consecutive days.
Programs are available for adults, teens and children.
A variety of reading or stories can be logged including audiobooks, storytelling, books, comics and more. There is no minimum or maximum to read.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
