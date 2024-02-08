header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
| Thursday, Feb 8, 2024

Read to a DogFoster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for “Read to a Dog!” This ‘paw-pular’ program provides children in grades K-6 the opportunity to choose a book, meet a furry four-legged friend, practice reading aloud, increase their literacy skills and more.

“Read to a Dog” February schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 13: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library

Thursday, Feb. 15: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Valencia Library

Thursday, Feb. 22: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

Check in with staff when you arrive and be prepared to have a doggone good time at the Library!

Click here to see more children’s programs.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library

Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget

Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference

Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program

Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Trader Joe’s  is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
County Releases Findings of Community Air Quality Impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Incident
Los Angeles County today released findings from an independent health risk evaluation of the short, and potential long-term health impacts to nearby residents from exposure to landfill gases created by the odor incident at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
County Releases Findings of Community Air Quality Impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Incident
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs  will officially launch its Homeless Services Division
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative “Hosts Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind”
WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative “Hosts Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind”
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month. 
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles  data.
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Seeking Foster Families for Local Children
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
DACC Celebrates Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.
DACC Celebrates Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.  
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation is working to clean up and repair damage throughout Southern California that was caused by recent atmospheric rivers.
L.A. County, Ventura Road, Lane Closures
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) have unveiled legislation to expand access to computer science education in California by requiring that all public high schools in California offer at least one computer science education course. The bill, Assembly Bill (AB) 2097, also establishes computer science as a high school graduation requirement by the 2030–31 school year.
AB 2097 Guarantees Access to Computer Science for All California Students
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
In honor of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she would be allocating $100,000 to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to increase spay and neuter services for animals in North Los Angeles County communities.
Barger Allocates Funds for North County Spay, Neuter Services
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
American Legion Post 507 Newhall will host a Rock 'n Roll Dance Party at Club 507 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits bring their heartfelt brand of Rockabilly and sweet 50s Rock 'n Roll back to the Club 507 stage. Every song is danceable, you won't want to leave the dance floor.
Feb. 25: Joe Finkle & The 7/10 Splits at Newhall American Legion
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
Saugus native Zachary Hoffman will be recognized at an Eagle Scout court of honor on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Saugus Teen Recognized for Boys & Girls Club Eagle Scout Project
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Track and field at The Master's University had a record-breaking afternoon at the Moorpark Season Opener Friday in Moorpark. The team had 19 top-five marks in school history and five school records.
TMU Track Breaks Records, Adds Qualifiers at Moorpark
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion that will add Los Angeles County to a growing list of entities that have made appeals to the Supreme Court regarding Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, a Ninth Circuit Court ruling that restricts local government’s ability to enforce encampment clearances as part of their anti-camping ordinances.
Supes Vote to Contest Supreme Court Ruling on Encampment Removals
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
Salt Creek Grille will host an all-day (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) fundraiser for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign on Thursday, Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at Salt Creek Grille
SCVNews.com