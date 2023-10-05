header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
| Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Aerial Saugus High School

A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court. The trial will likely begin in January 2024. The parents of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell allege that the Hart Union High School District had no program in place to identify and intervene with troubled students and, as a result, missed numerous red flags associated with the suicidal student who committed the murders. They also allege the District did not adequately supervise or secure the school campus.

“The District ignored numerous warning signs in the days and months before the shooting, including an assailant with a history of family abuse whose friends had become concerned over obvious signs of his distress just days before the shooting,” said Julie Fieber, a partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP. “Those concerns went unreported, and the District’s advertised student text-to-tip hotline was not working at the time of the shooting.”

The District had argued that it had no duty to protect the students and that the shooting was unforeseeable, both arguments rejected by the Court. The Court held that the general awareness of potential campus gun violence and the need for safety protocols is the baseline foundation for the District’s specific duty to enact protections for student-on-student gun violence. It further held that the District’s argument that it could deny that ongoing threat unless and until a shooting occurred “myopically” limited the debate over campus safety requirements and “obtusely” denied an ongoing well-documented concern. The Court further recognized the vast difference between the resources required to help a single student in distress versus the outlays required to increase overall campus security.

“The Judge has made clear that a school district cannot turn a blind eye to the risks of potential violence from troubled teenagers and inadequate campus supervision and security,” Fieber said. “It will now be a jury’s job to determine if the Hart Union High School District failed in its duty to protect the students whose lives were tragically lost in this foreseeable shooting by a suicidal student who was able to carry a gun onto campus through an unmonitored gate. We believe the jury will find that the school simply failed in its duty to ensure that personnel were watching over the campus and students that day.”

To view the order, visit https://www.cpmlegal.com/news-Judge-Orders-Trial-in-Saugus-High-School-Shooting-Case.

“Our son, Dominic, was shot standing with his best friend and other friends, waiting for class to start,” said Frank and Nancy Blackwell, parents of Dominic Blackwell. “No parent should have to bear the grief of losing their child, especially in such a tragic manner in a place that was supposed to be safe for them. It’s deeply disheartening to see a school district suggest they don’t bear responsibility for our children’s safety. We still have other children navigating the school system, and every child deserves a safe learning environment. We trusted them with our most precious treasures – our children, and we were let down. We hope for accountability and change so that no other family endures our heartbreak.”
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
The Santa Clarita Valley is a growing region with significant business opportunities, including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master-planned developments.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center.
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days. 
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
The third-annual TheoTech Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Master’s University.
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 116 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
With the week warming up, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
The 2023 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 7th at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
While L.A. County is no longer in a drought after the last winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall, the heat of summer still continues. 
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Get the 8-clap chant ready as SCV welcomes UCLA Hockey back to The Cube.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council
County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”
The County of Los Angeles  Board of Supervisors has officially declared October 2023 as "Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month" throughout LA County.
County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”
DMV Recommends a REAL ID Halloween Treat
Nearly 16.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 144,400 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Recommends a REAL ID Halloween Treat
Board of Supervisors Approve Barger’s Call for Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in Support of Artsakh
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion urging the United States government to take actions to stop the military assault and atrocities Azerbaijan is committing in Artsakh.
Board of Supervisors Approve Barger’s Call for Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in Support of Artsakh
Oct 11: Leading Latino Journalist to Speak at CSUN
Enrique Acevedo, one of the leading Latino broadcasters and documentarians in the United States and Mexico, will speak to journalism students and others at California State University, Northridge at noon in CSUN’s Grand Salon on Oct. 11.
Oct 11: Leading Latino Journalist to Speak at CSUN
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
