Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Opens Applications for the County Training Center/Fire Camp Job Training Program

The L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department is encouraging applicants to apply for the Los Angeles County Training Center/Fire Camp.
LACTC is a residential job training program and will be located in Calabasas, CA. Participants will receive free certifications and hands-on job training in fire services, free on-site residential services, meals, career counseling, life skills training, and job placement assistance. Participation is 100% voluntary but will require a commitment of up to 12 months to complete all trainings and certifications.
LACTC will focus on providing transition-age youth an opportunity to get certifications and experience in preparation for careers in fire service, forestry, hazmat and more.
*All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, subject to program space availability.
We expect the first cohort of participants to be selected by January 2024. Process:
Step 1 – Complete online Application Form.
Step 2 – Complete additional follow-up assessments.
Step 3 – Final selection for admission will include a physical fitness test and an interview.
Step 4 – Participate in a training cohort and be available for post-training employment opportunities.
Qualifications:
-Must be 18+ years old.
-Must be able to reside at the Los Angeles County Training Center in Calabasas.
-No serious or violent felony convictions, including arson and sex crimes.
Program Highlights:
-Free residential accommodations and meals at the training facility.
-Certifications, training, and career guidance in the fire services career field.
-Preparation for full-time and seasonal positions in forestry and fire careers.
-Expungement assistance as needed.
-Case management support.
-Job coaching and job placement assistance.
For more information, visit JCOD’s website.
