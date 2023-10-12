header image

Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Opens Applications for the County Training Center/Fire Camp Job Training Program
| Wednesday, Oct 11, 2023
Water drop


The L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department is encouraging applicants to apply for the Los Angeles County Training Center/Fire Camp.

LACTC is a residential job training program and will be located in Calabasas, CA. Participants will receive free certifications and hands-on job training in fire services, free on-site residential services, meals, career counseling, life skills training, and job placement assistance. Participation is 100% voluntary but will require a commitment of up to 12 months to complete all trainings and certifications.

LACTC will focus on providing transition-age youth an opportunity to get certifications and experience in preparation for careers in fire service, forestry, hazmat and more.

*All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, subject to program space availability.

We expect the first cohort of participants to be selected  by January 2024. Process:

Step 1 – Complete online Application Form.

Step 2 – Complete additional follow-up assessments.

Step 3 – Final selection for admission will include a physical fitness test and an interview.

Step 4 – Participate in a training cohort and be available for post-training employment opportunities.

Qualifications:

-Must be 18+ years old.

-Must be able to reside at the Los Angeles County Training Center in Calabasas.

-No serious or violent felony convictions, including arson and sex crimes.

Program Highlights:

-Free residential accommodations and meals at the training facility.

-Certifications, training, and career guidance in the fire services career field.

-Preparation for full-time and seasonal positions in forestry and fire careers.

-Expungement assistance as needed.

-Case management support.

-Job coaching and job placement assistance.

For more information, visit JCOD’s website.
