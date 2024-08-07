Finally Family Homes Launches Oasis Resource Center

Finally Family Homes, a Santa Clarita-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young adults in need invites the community to a special open house event celebrating the launch of the new Oasis Resource Center

The open house will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with two convenient sessions 11 a.m.-1 p.m and 5-7 p.m.

The Oasis Resource Center, made possible by a generous Care First Community Investment grant from Loa Angeles County’s Justice Care and Opportunities Department, represents a significant milestone in Finally Family Homes’ mission to support young adults in need. This new facility is designed to provide a safe, supportive, and comfortable space for individuals aged 18-26, where they can relax, access essential resources, and build a foundation for future success.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Care First Community Investment grant, which has enabled us to create a space where young adults can find the support they need to thrive,” said Christina Dronen, Executive Director of Finally Family Homes. “The Oasis Resource Center is more than just a place; it’s a community hub designed to foster growth, connection, and success for young adults transitioning to independence.”

The Oasis Resource Center will feature a range of amenities aimed at supporting its visitors, including a game room with a snack bar, a study room, computer access, and a “shopping” area where essential items are available at no cost. These facilities are intended to provide a support system for young adults, particularly those transitioning from foster care or facing other significant challenges.

Community members, supporters and local organizations are invited to attend the open house, where they will have the opportunity to tour the new facility, learn about the array of services offered and meet the dedicated team behind Finally Family Homes. Refreshments will be provided and attendees will have the chance to engage with staff and volunteers committed to fostering positive change.

“We encourage all interested parties to join us in celebrating this important milestone,” said Dronen. “Your participation is crucial to advancing our mission and making a lasting impact on the young adults we serve.”

For more information about the open house or to RSVP, please contact the Oasis team at info@finallyfamilyhomes.org or (661) 347-8502. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of young adults in Santa Clarita.

