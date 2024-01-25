header image

January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
| Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Incubation Academy focuses on organizational growth, management contracting, capacity mapping, and mentorship for community-based organizations that serve communities and people who are justice-involved.

JCOD partners with The Center for Non-Profit Management to provide one year of training for CBOs run by underrepresented groups, such as formerly incarcerated, LGBTQIA+, and BIPOC, that serve the highest-need areas of L.A. County.

Cohort 5 of the Incubation Academy featured 26 new organizations from each Supervisorial district. Most of the CBOs in Cohort 5 have fewer than 5 full-time employees and have never received funding from LA County.

A total of 89 CBOs have completed JCOD’s Incubation Academy through the first four cohorts. Those 89 organizations have received more than $4 million combined in capacity-building grants and more than $28 million in Care First Community Investment Care Grants.

JCOD accepts applications for future Cohorts of its Incubation Academy on a rolling basis. CBOs can visit the JCOD website for more information or to apply.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5

L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
FULL STORY...

County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students

County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day

Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.
FULL STORY...

Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities

Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

County Prepares for Weekend Storms

County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Friday, Jan 19, 2024
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com