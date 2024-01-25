L.A. County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5

The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Incubation Academy focuses on organizational growth, management contracting, capacity mapping, and mentorship for community-based organizations that serve communities and people who are justice-involved.

JCOD partners with The Center for Non-Profit Management to provide one year of training for CBOs run by underrepresented groups, such as formerly incarcerated, LGBTQIA+, and BIPOC, that serve the highest-need areas of L.A. County.

Cohort 5 of the Incubation Academy featured 26 new organizations from each Supervisorial district. Most of the CBOs in Cohort 5 have fewer than 5 full-time employees and have never received funding from LA County.

A total of 89 CBOs have completed JCOD’s Incubation Academy through the first four cohorts. Those 89 organizations have received more than $4 million combined in capacity-building grants and more than $28 million in Care First Community Investment Care Grants.

JCOD accepts applications for future Cohorts of its Incubation Academy on a rolling basis. CBOs can visit the JCOD website for more information or to apply.

