header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 28
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
| Monday, Aug 28, 2023

Ken StriplinExplore Our Brand-New Demonstration Garden!

Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state. Our region is no exception. We want to help educate our residents about the impact water use has on landscaping, so the city of Santa Clarita has partnered with SCV Water to create a demonstration garden that features a variety of landscaping ideas surrounding water conservation.

The demonstration garden is beautifully integrated into Bridgeport Park. Centrally located and welcoming an estimated 16,000 visitors annually, this park provides educational programming opportunities due to its proximity to Bridgeport Elementary School and its location within the Bridgeport neighborhood. This location will be great for those looking to learn about sustainable landscaping and water conservation, as well as for those who stumble upon it during their morning walks or while exploring our City parks.

This demonstration garden will serve as a place where residents can get inspired or simply learn about native plants, water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and more. Serving as an educational hub, residents can learn how landscapes play a crucial role in water conservation and gain insights into the significance of using California and Santa Clarita Valley native plants. Additionally, there will be information on programs and incentives offered by SCV Water and contact information for local landscape designers who designed this garden.

The garden itself is roughly 14,800-square-feet, located just off of the walking path and is comprised of four different landscape designs, each showcasing native and low-water use plants, rain gardens and high-efficiency spray irrigation. Also included is a permeable concrete pad for garden maintenance and other sustainability demonstration purposes. The pathway throughout the garden is built out of decomposed granite and also offers benches and signage to let residents relax and learn more about the site.

Hoping to instill a sense of creativeness, conservation and comprehension, this garden will serve as a space for residents to rest and enjoy during their walks, to pull inspiration from for their own homes or a place to bring their families to learn more about water conservation efforts happening here in Santa Clarita. Individuals will also be able to observe the blooming patterns of plants throughout the year. Some of the plants featured in the garden are Hummingbird Sage, California Wild Lilac Yankee Point, Showy Milkweed, Fortnight Lily and Deergrass.

I hope that this garden will give our residents a place where they can get outside and enjoy nature, but also learn about the importance of water conservation and sustainable landscape design. I encourage residents to join us on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m., for the official ribbon cutting of the Bridgeport Park Demonstration Garden, where they can come explore the different landscape designs and learn more from our partners at SCV Water. To learn more about the garden, please visit YourSCVWater.com.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden

Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
READ MORE...

Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver

Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
It’s that time again! Summer break is in the rear-view mirror and school is back in session.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost

Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape

Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment

Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy

Message from City Manager | Early Childhood Literacy
Monday, Aug 14, 2023
Early childhood literacy is a critical foundation for a child’s intellectual, emotional and social development.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita Valley's most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the SCV fighting the disease.
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
College of the Canyons women's soccer is set for its home opener on the Valencia campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs. Chaffey College.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Valencia Industry Association will host its afterfive networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
California State University, Northridge's Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: