Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Ken Striplin | Let's Talk Trash!
Friday, Jun 2, 2023

Striplin-KenBy now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.

Here is what you need to know.

After July 1, your trash carts will begin being switched out for new Burrtec carts. These new carts will be in the state mandated colors of black for trash, blue for recycling and green for organics.

You don’t need to do anything; the swap will happen on your normal trash service day. Your old carts will be picked up and you will get brand new ones in exchange. Along with the new carts, you will also receive a new food waste pail for your organic recycling. Once you receive this pail, grab any plastic bag you have handy, old shopping bags, bread bags, vegetable bags, etc. and use them to line the pail. Then whenever you have organics such as plate scrapings, expired food, food-soiled papers, egg shells, banana peels and more, simply drop them in the bag, then into the pail. Once the bag is full, simply tie a knot at the top and place the bag in your green trash cart. The green cart is also where your yard waste will go but that does not need to be bagged, just toss it in.

Change can be hard, so to ease the transition, the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec have teamed up on a video series called Trash Talks. These videos will give you more information on the transition and everything you need to know.

To view these videos and see a list of frequently asked questions, please go to GreenSantaClarita.com and make sure you are following the city and Green Santa Clarita on social media.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program

Mayor’s Monthly Message | ‘Find Your Voice’ with Summer Reading Program
Thursday, Jun 1, 2023
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences

Marcia Mayeda | Exotic Pets Equal Poor Consequences
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Since the days of Noah some people have been particularly drawn to owning exotic animals. While Noah was ordered to amass his collection to save animals from a flood, these days people obtain unusual pets for different reasons. Some are attracted to the animals’ appearances, others to the novelty and attention they receive for having them as pets.
READ MORE...

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision

Tony Thurmond | Statement on Education Budget May Revision
Monday, May 15, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has issued a statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2023–24.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!

Cameron Smyth | Pedal Your Way into Bike Month!
Friday, May 12, 2023
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is excited to welcome the community to a free open house on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at their local headquarters at 22935 Lyons Avenue.
June 3: Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Open House
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice CEMEX’s application for a water right permit.
Wilk Releases Statement on CEMEX Permit Re-Notice
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
RICK Engineering Company - a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States -has opened its 11th office in Santa Clarita.
RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Can you believe it's already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly programs as part of its Fall 2023 programming.
PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Beginning Saturday, June 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays.
Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns June 3
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
For 25 years, one of the biggest hurdles standing between Daniel Andrade and a college degree was his math anxiety.
Veteran Earns COC Degree Despite Years of Struggle
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
Adding a powerful local voice to policies and decisions that directly affect residents, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped for leadership roles with the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments and Southern California Association of Governments.
McLean Tapped for Regional Leadership Roles
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the first Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Elizabeth Peña.
SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 50 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Updates Response Plan
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted Thursday a Progress Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and reception at the California Department of Education to mark the first day of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.
Pride Flag Flies for First Time at CDE Headquarters
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their Annual and/or Supplemental Secured Property Taxes in full for the 2022-23 tax year.
County Treasurer Mails Notices of Delinquent Current Year Payment(s) Due
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), announced his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry unanimously passed out of the California State Senate.
Wilk’s Bill to Help Break up Ticketmaster Monopoly Unanimously Approved
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
CSUN's David Phillips, Jr. and Brianna Kelpis have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men's and Women's Track and Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Two CSUN Athletes Named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Outlook 2023 announced Jack Uldrich will be the keynote speaker for this year's event.
Jack Uldrich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Economic Outlook 2023
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with achievement awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
SCVNews.com
