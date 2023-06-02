Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!

By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.

Here is what you need to know.

After July 1, your trash carts will begin being switched out for new Burrtec carts. These new carts will be in the state mandated colors of black for trash, blue for recycling and green for organics.

You don’t need to do anything; the swap will happen on your normal trash service day. Your old carts will be picked up and you will get brand new ones in exchange. Along with the new carts, you will also receive a new food waste pail for your organic recycling. Once you receive this pail, grab any plastic bag you have handy, old shopping bags, bread bags, vegetable bags, etc. and use them to line the pail. Then whenever you have organics such as plate scrapings, expired food, food-soiled papers, egg shells, banana peels and more, simply drop them in the bag, then into the pail. Once the bag is full, simply tie a knot at the top and place the bag in your green trash cart. The green cart is also where your yard waste will go but that does not need to be bagged, just toss it in.

Change can be hard, so to ease the transition, the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec have teamed up on a video series called Trash Talks. These videos will give you more information on the transition and everything you need to know.

To view these videos and see a list of frequently asked questions, please go to GreenSantaClarita.com and make sure you are following the city and Green Santa Clarita on social media.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

