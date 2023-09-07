L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence

For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.

The International Association of Assessing Officers recognized Assessor Jeff Prang’s Office with its prestigious Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration during the recent annual IAAO conference.

The IAAO is the preeminent authority on assessment administration in North America and the CEAA is the highest recognition that can be bestowed upon a governmental property assessment agency in the United States. Los Angeles County is the only California County to ever receive this designation, and one of only 58 of more than 2,200 jurisdictions nationwide to be so honored.

Assessor Prang, along with members of his staff, were recognized on stage during the IAAO awards ceremony in Salt Lake City on August 29.

The Office was first awarded the certification of excellence in 2017 following a rigorous yearlong review of Office operations, policies, and protocols. The initial certification extended for a five-year period. The IAAO determined that the Assessor’s Office demonstrated the highest level of proficiency in assessment and appraisal disciplines.

Following a comprehensive follow-up review, the IAAO has recertified Los Angeles County’s CEAA award. It further cements the Office’s status as a leader among governmental appraisal agencies with IAAO representing more than 2,000 jurisdictions nationwide. Furthermore, Assessor Prang’s Office is the only county assessor’s office in California ever to receive this designation.

The IAAO explains the strenuous yearlong process this way, “Jurisdictions that earn this designation will demonstrate a high level of proficiency in the assessment and appraisal disciplines to both their constituents and their peers. Since the program is directed at an entire jurisdiction rather than an individual, the requirements place a strong emphasis on teamwork and group achievement.”

Although the effort was intense, Assessor Prang believes there is great benefit in the thorough review and self-examination that are necessarily required to answer, explain and demonstrate the ways in which the Office meets the IAAO standards and best practices.

“I want to congratulate each member of our Office, whose service to the public and outstanding work in meeting the highest standards made this award possible,” Assessor Prang said. “This recognition is a testament to their commitment to making the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office the prominent assessment agency in the nation. Not only are we the largest assessment agency in the nation but we are among the best as well. Our employees should feel very proud of this accomplishment and the public can feel confident that they are receiving fair, professional and transparent services from this Office.”

