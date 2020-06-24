L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.

Supervisors approved the temporary eviction moratorium in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 health emergency. The moratorium can be extended on a month-to-month basis.

The moratorium covers all residential and commercial tenants in Los Angeles County, except those who live or conduct business in cities that have already enacted their own eviction moratoria.

The moratorium includes a ban on evictions for nonpayment of rent if the tenant can show they have been financially impacted by the health emergency, among other protections.

The order also extends the temporary rent freeze in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Property owners may not increase rent for rental units or spaces covered by L.A. County’s Rent Stabilization and Mobilehome Rent Stabilization ordinances.

These actions are retroactive to March 4, 2020.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, at the directive of the Board of Supervisors, will work to educate renters and property owners of these new rules.

In the interest of both property owners and tenants, DCBA has developed guidelines to help landlords understand the county’s temporary Eviction Moratorium and take proactive steps now. The Guidelines, available at dcba.lacounty.gov/noevictions, include the following topics that owners should consider as they plan for the months ahead:

* Applicability for residential and commercial tenants

* How to determine reasonable financial impacts

* Notice requirements and documentation

* Guidance for repayment of rent once the moratorium is lifted

* Resolving disputes between landlords and tenants

DCBA also provides expanded foreclosure prevention assistance for landlords with 15 or fewer units. If you are a renter or property owner facing financial difficulty, contact DCBA to learn about available resources.

For more details, contact a DCBA Rent Stabilization counselor by calling 833-223-RENT (7368) or visit rent.lacounty.gov.

Since 1976, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) has served consumers, businesses, and communities through education, advocacy, and complaint resolution. We work every day to educate consumers and small business owners about their rights and responsibilities, mediate disputes, investigate consumer fraud complaints, and enforce Los Angeles County’s minimum wage and rent stabilization ordinances. For more information, visit dcba.lacounty.gov.