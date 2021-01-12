header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
| Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
LA County Logo

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021. Originally slated to end December 30, 2020, this extension will provide an estimated $3 million in unspent funds for partner agencies to conduct outreach by deploying CHWs through end of January and possibly into February.

The extension comes at a time when the county is experiencing a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Having trusted community members as ambassadors will ensure that hardest hit communities are getting accurate information to help slow the spread.

The CHW Outreach initiative began mid-October with a budget of $18.5 million and mobilized a Public Health Team of about 60 CHWs, and in partnership with California Community Foundation, contracted with 16 community-based organizations with existing peer outreach networks to conduct outreach countywide to those most impacted by the virus.

Together, these 16 agencies mobilized more than 900 part-time and full-time CHWs who conducted more than 200,000 outreach activities virtually and in the community across LA County, reaching an estimated 369,000 individuals, and distributing 232,000 face coverings and 60,000 hand sanitizer bottles.

The multidisciplinary initiative engaged different peer workers, including promotores, indigenous and people of color advocates, health outreach workers, essential worker advocates, parent advocates, and gang intervention workers and peace ambassadors; all were credible messengers who provided “virus interruption” by amplifying accurate and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 within their communities and networks. The initiative is building infrastructure for a community-based system of care and supported workforce development by training CHWs in field safety, trauma informed practice, and supervision skills.

“These Community Health Workers and promotores are trusted community members who not only share the ethnicity and language of the people they serve, they are often from those very same neighborhoods,” said 1st District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “With this current surge, we are seeing huge disparities in communities of color that have the fewest resources. It is more important now than ever that these respected communicators continue providing those hardest hit by the pandemic with the information and resources that will allow them to protect themselves and their families.”

“The Community Health Worker Outreach Initiative has been one of the most effective communication programs through Los Angeles County’s response to COVID-19 and this extension, will allow critical efforts to continue across the hardest hit communities,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “Public Health is committed to closing the gaps experienced among communities of color, where there are higher case, hospitalization, and death rates. This extension provides communities across the county with critical information about COVID-19 vaccinations, dispels myths and rumors, and informs residents on steps they can take to slow the spread of the virus, including following safety protocols, getting tested, and reporting workplace outbreaks.”

CHW Outreach Partner Agencies – California Community Foundation (Fiscal Agency)

Alma Family Services

Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON)

Clinica Msr. Oscar A. Romero

Community Build

East LA Women’s Center

East Valley Community Health Center, Inc.

Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California

Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation Soledad Enrichment Action, Inc (SEA)

Southern California Crossroads

St. John’s Well Child & Family Center

The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley

The Wellness Center

United American Indian Involvement, Inc. (UAII)

Urban Peace Institute

Vision y Compromiso

CHW Outreach Training & Communications Partners

Urban Peace Institute

Lumos Transforms

Worker Education Resource Center

Team Friday (Communications)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative

L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
FULL STORY...

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship

College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
FULL STORY...

California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges

California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests

L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests
Monday, Jan 11, 2021
As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services will discontinue using the Curative COVID-19 PCR test at county-supported pop-up testing sites.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Worker (CHW) Outreach Initiative has been extended after the federal government extended the CARES Act funding into 2021.
L.A. County Extends Health Worker Outreach Initiative
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program.
College-Bound Students in L.A. County Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Scholarship
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Registration has begun for the College of the Canyons Spring 2021 semester, which will run from Monday, Feb. 8 - Thursday, June 3.
COC’s Spring 2021 Registration Underway
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yancy W. Riddle, Ph.D., in the firm’s newly established position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Appoints Yancy W. Riddle as New COO
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
A collaboration between Santa Clarita residents Bill West and the husband and wife team of E.J. and Kim Stephens has culminated in the publication of "Images of America: Newhall’s Walk of Western Stars."
Local Residents Co-Author Book Featuring Newhall’s Western Stars Walk
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.
Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around Monday’s shooting inside a gated community in Canyon Country.
LASD Investigating Sand Canyon Shooting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 12,617 new cases and 137 new deaths due to COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a total of nine new fatalities since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 9 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Deaths Up 1000% Since November
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced its 2020 Business Choice Award honorees and nominees, to be honored at the 98th Annual Virtual Awards & Installation on Thursday, January 28.
SCV Chamber Unveils 2020 Business Choice Award Honorees, Nominees
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
After receiving her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a Los Angeles park, healthcare worker Ana Giron said the vaccine rollout finally relieved some of the stress and anxiety she’s carried since the start of the pandemic.
California Vaccine Rollout Beset by Stockpile Shortage, Logistical Challenges
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
The nonprofit WiSH Education Foundation will host a webinar, "All You Need to Know About College," for Hart District students in grades 6-11 and parents on Thursday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 21 WiSH Webinar: ‘All You Need to Know About College’
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported a dozen productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, January 11, 2020:
A Dozen Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Bill Reynolds, Vietnam Vet, Veterans Advocate, Dies at Age 74
Valencia resident William L. Reynolds, a Vietnam veteran and an advocate for the Santa Clarita Valley’s military veterans, died recently at the age of 74.
Bill Reynolds, Vietnam Vet, Veterans Advocate, Dies at Age 74
L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests
As a precaution, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services will discontinue using the Curative COVID-19 PCR test at county-supported pop-up testing sites.
L.A. County to Quit Using Curative COVID-19 PCR Tests
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout at Nursing Homes Still Pending in SCV
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff members of nursing homes across California has commenced, but those in the Santa Clarita Valley continue to wait.
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout at Nursing Homes Still Pending in SCV
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
ruins
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
COVID Response Tops Priority List in Massive $227 Billion California Budget
Taking advantage of an unexpected windfall spurred by overperforming tax receipts at the tail end of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget proposal Friday chalked with billions for the state’s Covid-19 response and school reopenings.
COVID Response Tops Priority List in Massive $227 Billion California Budget
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
LACoFD Carries Out Patient Care Plan to Alleviate Hospital Surge
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is helping local emergency departments that are experiencing challenges with patient overflow and ambulance turnover by implementing the Hospital EMS Surge Assistance Plan.
LACoFD Carries Out Patient Care Plan to Alleviate Hospital Surge
Jan. 12: City Council to Hold Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a virtual regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 12, starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: City Council to Hold Virtual Regular Meeting
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest One Day Total of COVID-19 Deaths in County; 83rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 18,313 new cases and 318 new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, surpassing the previous all-time high of one-day total COVID-19 deaths in the County. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 83rd fatality since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest One Day Total of COVID-19 Deaths in County; 83rd Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
About a dozen vehicles with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital caravanned through Valencia Friday morning to protest increased nurse-to-patients staffing ratios due to the COVID-19 surge, which they say puts patients at risk.
Henry Mayo Nurses Speak Out About Increased Nurse-to-Patient Ratios
%d bloggers like this: