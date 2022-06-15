Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

S.C.V. History 1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [

L.A. County Launches 2022 Summer Aquatics Season Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS It’s Park Time L.A.! Beat the heat, get fit or learn to swim at L.A. County seasonal and year-round pools. There’s something for everyone including lap swim, novice teams, aqua aerobics too! Free Every Body Swims and other summer aquatics programs run from June 20 to August 20. Register at reservations.lacounty.gov star ting June 18. L.A. County’s five year-round pools operate Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The County’s twenty-three seasonal pools operate on two rotating schedules from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pools on schedule 1 operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday and pools on schedule 2 operate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For more information on swim programs, visit parks.lacounty.gov/aquatics. L.A. County’s Summer Aquatics programs are possible thanks to the generous support of the L.A. County Board of Supervisor First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis for her support in funding programming at Belvedere Pool, as well as the American Red Cross and LA84 Foundation for supporting scholarships. Visit your local pool to learn about more information on scholarships. Looking for more places to cool off in the evening? Attend evening swim at one of our 18 Parks After Dark (PAD) locations from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Find a PAD swim site by visiting parks.lacounty.gov/pad. L.A. County also has 18 splash pads to cool off in that operate from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Sunday through September 30. To find a splash pad near you, visit parks.lacounty.gov/aquatics. For more information on L.A. County’s aquatics programs, contact aquaticsinfo@parks.lacounty. gov. About L.A. County Parks and Recreation The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses, in addition to the world-class Arboreta and Botanic Gardens and performance venues – Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Virginia Robinson Gardens and South Coast Botanic Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theater. Share this story: Facebook

