L.A. County Library Bridging Digital Divide with New Park & Connect Service

Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.

This pandemic has widened the digital divide across Los Angeles County with constituents left without reliable internet service that is essential to navigate essential services virtually. With libraries closed, those who would be able to use a computer or connect through Wi-Fi are left without the resources needed to do schoolwork, apply for a job, or simply connect with friends and family.

Park & Connect will allow L.A. County residents who lack reliable internet service at home to benefit from outdoor L.A. County Library Wi-Fi hotspots. For those who need internet access for work, schooling, health-related information, or to complete essential tasks such as ordering groceries and household supplies, free Wi-Fi coverage has been extended to the entirety of participating parking lots.

The Library’s Park & Connect program allows anyone with a Wi-Fi enabled device to get connected with ease. Just park in a designated parking spot and use your device within your car. If you do not have a car, you may sit within 25 feet of the library to use the Wi-Fi network. Masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet are required if you are sitting outside. Accessing the network is simple. Using a laptop or mobile device, choose the network CountyLibraryWiFi, accept the terms of agreement, and then close and reopen your browser. A library card is not required to access the network.

L.A. County Library is currently operating 79 Sidewalk Service locations that are open and offering curbside pick-up for customers. Customers 18+ can also check out a laptop and hotspot kit for use at home for 3 weeks—just like a book—with the opportunity to renew up to 3 times if there are no holds.

“We are adjusting our business model to ensure that we provide service to our customers during these trying times,” said Library Director, Skye Patrick. “Our doors may be closed due to the pandemic, but L.A. County Library is ensuring that its customers have the necessary tools to stay connected—whether it be for school, work, or enjoyment.”

There are currently 32 sites offering free Wi-Fi in the parking lot, with additional sites being added on in 2021. For a list of participating locations and more information about Park & Connect, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Wi-Fi.

Stevenson Ranch Library is located at 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.

Castaic Library is located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, 91384.

