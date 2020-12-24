header image

December 24

1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
L.A. County Library Bridging Digital Divide with New Park & Connect Service
| Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Stevenson Ranch Library

Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.

This pandemic has widened the digital divide across Los Angeles County with constituents left without reliable internet service that is essential to navigate essential services virtually. With libraries closed, those who would be able to use a computer or connect through Wi-Fi are left without the resources needed to do schoolwork, apply for a job, or simply connect with friends and family.

Park & Connect will allow L.A. County residents who lack reliable internet service at home to benefit from outdoor L.A. County Library Wi-Fi hotspots. For those who need internet access for work, schooling, health-related information, or to complete essential tasks such as ordering groceries and household supplies, free Wi-Fi coverage has been extended to the entirety of participating parking lots.

The Library’s Park & Connect program allows anyone with a Wi-Fi enabled device to get connected with ease. Just park in a designated parking spot and use your device within your car. If you do not have a car, you may sit within 25 feet of the library to use the Wi-Fi network. Masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet are required if you are sitting outside. Accessing the network is simple. Using a laptop or mobile device, choose the network CountyLibraryWiFi, accept the terms of agreement, and then close and reopen your browser. A library card is not required to access the network.

L.A. County Library is currently operating 79 Sidewalk Service locations that are open and offering curbside pick-up for customers. Customers 18+ can also check out a laptop and hotspot kit for use at home for 3 weeks—just like a book—with the opportunity to renew up to 3 times if there are no holds.

“We are adjusting our business model to ensure that we provide service to our customers during these trying times,” said Library Director, Skye Patrick. “Our doors may be closed due to the pandemic, but L.A. County Library is ensuring that its customers have the necessary tools to stay connected—whether it be for school, work, or enjoyment.”

There are currently 32 sites offering free Wi-Fi in the parking lot, with additional sites being added on in 2021. For a list of participating locations and more information about Park & Connect, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Wi-Fi.

Stevenson Ranch Library is located at 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.

Castaic Library is located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, 91384.

About L.A. County Library
Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 libraries and mobile fleet of 18 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMōs (maker mobiles), 1 Reading Machine, and 8 outreach vehicles. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Start of Pandemic

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
L.A. County Library Bridging Digital Divide with New Park & Connect Service

Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, recently participated in a grocery giveaway, which took place in Castaic.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 60th Henry Mayo Death; L.A. County Again Tops All-Time High Daily Deaths, Hospitalizations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday again reported the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 60th COVID fatality.
CHP: SCV Sees 15% Rise in 2020 DUI Arrests

A comparison of local January-to-November DUI arrest data for 2019 to 2020 from the California Highway Patrol shows a nearly 15% rise in 2020 DUI arrests.
