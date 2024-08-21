Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest

|
1961
CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018.
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
|
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
|
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
|
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
|
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
|
The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.
|
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill the seat representing Trustee Area No. 5
|
The Santa Clarita City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 to determine how to proceed in the Nov. 5 general election for the city council District 3 seat. The options were to appoint Jason Gibbs, the lone candidate who had filed for the seat, or to pay the cost for an election offering only one candidate.
|
1967
New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000
]
|
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
|
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
|
California State University, Northridge women's soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
|
The Master's University women's soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.
|
Parking, papers and (finding some) peace … these are just some of the subjects Matadors — returning students, professors and staff — covered when asked for advice for those just starting out at California State University, Northridge.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
|
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
|
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
|
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
|
2013
COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia
]
