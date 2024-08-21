header image

August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
| Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Bookmark contest

The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.

All creative kids and teens are welcome to enter the contest. Young people from kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to celebrate books, reading and art by participating in the L.A. County Library 45th Annual Bookmark Contest.

Participants will compete in the following grade categories for a chance to see their printed bookmark designs featured at their local library and across L.A. County in 2025:

Grade Levels

K – 2

3 – 5

6 – 8

9 – 12

Entries are due Oct. 5, Pick up an entry form at your local library, or download and submit online at https://lacountylibrary.org/bookmark-contest/.

L.A. County Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal

LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval

L.A. County Water Plan Earns LADWP Approval
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, the entity that oversees and sets policy for the nation’s largest municipal utility, has formally adopted the Los Angeles County Water Plan. This marks an important step in the region’s pursuit of safe, clean and reliable water resources for all communities in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening

L.A. County’s Court Reporter Shortage Worsening
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County unveiled Thursday a Court Reporter Crisis Dashboard, available [here], which highlights the staggering number of court proceedings in Los Angeles County that have taken place without any verbatim record because of the well-documented court reporter shortage and continued statutory restrictions on electronic recording, as well as outcome data relating to the Court's extraordinary efforts to recruit and retain court reporters to fill its over 125 vacancies, Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court David W. Slayton announced.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.
Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.
Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill the seat representing Trustee Area No. 5
Sept. 6: Deadline to Submit Application for Vacant COC Board Trustee Seat
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
The Santa Clarita City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 to determine how to proceed in the Nov. 5 general election for the city council District 3 seat. The options were to appoint Jason Gibbs, the lone candidate who had filed for the seat, or to pay the cost for an election offering only one candidate.
Jason Gibbs Retains City Council Seat for New Term
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
The Fourth Annual OCD Awareness SCV Walk and community event will be held in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 19: Fourth Annual OCD Awareness Walk
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
As the end of summer approaches and families prepare for Labor Day celebrations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the roads.
LASD Reminds Drivers, Keep Final Days of Summer Fun, Not Fatal
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
California State University, Northridge women's soccer fell to No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Lady Matadors Fall to No. 8 Texas Tech 0-4
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
The Master's University women's soccer team opened the 2024 campaign with a solid 3-1 win over Bushnell University (OR) Thursday afternoon on Pete Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Win Over Bushnell
Matadors Offer Advice on Navigating Smooth Transition to Campus Life
Parking, papers and (finding some) peace … these are just some of the subjects Matadors — returning students, professors and staff — covered when asked for advice for those just starting out at California State University, Northridge.
Matadors Offer Advice on Navigating Smooth Transition to Campus Life
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
The Master's University women's volleyball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. for their 2024 season opener, coming away with a 3-set win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles Friday.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Win Season Opener Against La Sierra
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Felicia Tausig, an award-winning photographer and artist, is set to present her inaugural solo show, “Free Fall,” at the Vernon Gallery, located within the Canyon Theatre Guild in downtown Newhall.
Local Artist Felicia Tausig Presenting Solo Exhibition ‘Free Fall’
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a groundbreaking event, marking the construction of The Rink Sports Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: The Rink Sports Pavilion Groundbreaking
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process.
Ken Striplin | Know Your District
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Donna Lee Puglisi.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE), which is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system, reminds all Californians affected by this year’s wildfires that they may be eligible for property tax relief.
Californians Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Property Tax Relief
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
