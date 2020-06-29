[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
| Monday, Jun 29, 2020
summer camps

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.

Now more than ever, a safe environment that promotes mental well-being and self-care, with dynamic programming, is paramount to the children and youth of our communities.

L.A. County Parks 2020 Summer Camps provides support for families that are slowly integrating back into the workforce, that need a safe and affordable program for their children, while out of school.

To ensure the safety of all participants and staff, all camps will adhere to COVID-19 summer camp health guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants.

Campers will be assigned to stable groupings during each session. County staff has been trained by the Public Health Department on the protocols required for summer camps.

The county Board of Supervisors is subsidizing the summer camps by offering scholarships at a free or discounted rate (from 50% to 100%) at selected sites. The availability of these scholarships is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Thanks to the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, we are able to offer free scholarships and affordable day camps for children and youth across the County,” said Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. Garcia. “We understand that there are limited out-of-school camps this summer due to COVID-19, and therefore, we are joining together to ensure families have safe options for their children.”

The L.A. County Parks 2020 Summer Camps have more than 111 options through mini-camp and full-day camp sessions. The curriculum is focused on instilling positive youth development by using fun themes for participants to explore, learn new skills, and make friends in a matter that is safe for everyone.

There are three, 2-week sessions that will operate from Monday through Friday, starting with session 1: July 6-17; Session 2: July 20-31; and Session 3: August 3-14.

Full-day camps range from environment, science, engineering, arts and math (ESTEAM), and recreation adventures. Mini-Camps are great shorter time options that expose children and youth to the outdoors and learn something new. Mini-camps will operate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., ranging from cheer, sport-drills (non-contact), fitness, arts and crafts, eSports, and leadership and specialty options.

The SPOT teen camps will be offered at 11 park sites from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide free activities and workshops for youth.

Online registration with a full description of camps and COVID-19 safety health guidelines are available at the registration and Department website.

Register here.

For full details, visit the L.A. County Parks website.

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre which is jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing county residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.
