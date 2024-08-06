L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.

The Hollywood Bowl is operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in coordination with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. It offers a $1 ticket program so the public can enjoy L.A. Philharmonic concerts on any given Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the summer.

Barger’s motion notes that more needs to be done to promote the $1 ticket program, along with the recently expanded and affordable park-and-ride and shuttle services now offered online with tickets as low as $7 per person.

“During these tough economic times, many L.A. County residents are focused on simply surviving, so attending arts performances may fall by the wayside,” said Barger. “Attending the arts is a great way to unwind and reap the mental health benefits from immersing yourself in live performances. The Hollywood Bowl is a world-class venue that offers extraordinary opportunities to sing, dance, and help the community at large have fun and connect with one another. I want to make sure residents of all income levels know it’s affordable and within their reach.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is now tasked to work in collaboration with the L.A. Philharmonic to create a public information campaign.

The campaign will get the word out about the Hollywood Bowl $1 tickets via County departments that serve the general public, including the Department of Public Social Services, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Los Angeles County Public Library, among others.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is proud to partner with the L.A. Philharmonic to steward a world-class park and performance venue like the Hollywood Bowl,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. “Expanding public access has been and continues to be one of our priorities.”

To limit costs when attending shows, the Hollywood Bowl is one of the few venues across the county that allows patrons to bring in their own food and beverages. Attendees who purchase a $1 ticket, ride the shuttle to the venue and bring their own food and drinks can enjoy a night at the Hollywood Bowl for $8 total.

“For more than a hundred years of serving our community with innovative artistic programs at the Hollywood Bowl, we are excited to expand our commitment to accessibility by offering more than 12,000 additional $1 tickets, raising the total to 36,080,” said L.A. Phil President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Noltemy. “Our community outreach also provides tens of thousands of complimentary tickets to community and neighborhood groups, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy of live music.”

The $1 tickets to the Hollywood Bowl are available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday L.A. Phil performances. To pay only $1 for these tickets, purchase them on location at the box office.

For information on the Hollywood Bowl schedule visit www.hollywoodbowl.com.

For $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets and $7 park and ride shuttle tickets visit www.hollywoodbowl.com/visit/getting-here/park-ride-and-bowl-shuttle,

A variety of shuttle locations are available including from the Burbank Metrolink Station. Take Metrolink from one of the four Santa Clarita Valley Metrolink stations to Burbank then board the Hollywood Bowl Shuttle.

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...