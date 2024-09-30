Kathryn Barger | On Ethics Reform

|
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
he city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Sept. 4.
The city of Santa Clarita invites all Kings fans for the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Valencia Acura on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Los Angeles County must continue to move its ethics reform work forward. There's no question that public distrust in government runs deep.
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story]
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
After exhausting other identification methods, Antelope Valley Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Lancaster, California is seeking the media and public’s help in identifying family for a male patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 5.
Staff, students, and families from Opportunities for Learning Public Charter High School’s Santa Clarita and Canyon Country campuses recently participated in the 10th annual Be the Light night run in Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 near the Interstate 5 interchange the nights of Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 for slope and drainage repair.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one or two lanes in northern Los Angeles County between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway beginning Sunday night, Sept. 29, through Friday morning, Oct. 4.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Saugus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus for the 2024 mosquito season in Los Angeles County.
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
NAACP Santa Clarita will hold the Santa Clarita Masquerade Ball, a fundraising Gala at California Institute of the Arts.
