July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
| Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
rental

On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.

The new ordinance will bring about a major expansion to the highly successful Stay Housed LA program, the County’s comprehensive eviction defense program, which since 2020 has provided tenants with information and resources to help minimize tenant displacement and homelessness. Stay Housed LA is administered by the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance will codify a program that provides legal representation to eligible tenants who have received an unlawful detainer in unincorporated Los Angeles County and whose household income is equal to or less than 80 percent of the area median income. A lack of access to legal representation discourages tenants from challenging unlawful evictions and asserting their rights, which contributes to the disruption of families and communities and homelessness in the county.

Under the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, landlords will be required to provide tenants with notice of county’s eviction defense program in English and any other frequently spoken languages when they serve a tenant a notice of termination of tenancy. Additionally, the notice must be posted on rental properties in an accessible area and any available onsite management office.

By unanimously approving the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, the Board of Supervisors will grant Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners the authority to provide access to justice and guaranteed legal representation to vulnerable L.A. County tenants facing eviction.

“This type of change and investment in our communities does not happen without the bold leadership and compassion demonstrated by our Board of Supervisors as well as the support of our 25 CBOs that comprise our program. The Tenant Right to Counsel ordinance has been years in the making and is a momentous occasion,” said Rafael Carbajal, Director of Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. “DCBA welcomes the opportunity to significantly expand Stay Housed LA and increase our tenant protection efforts, while continuing to advance initiatives and services that create a more equitable Los Angeles for property owners, renters, workers and county residents.”

Stay Housed LA is a partnership between Los Angeles County, the city of Los Angeles, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, Liberty Hill Foundation, and a network of over 20 local community and legal service providers. Together they have helped over 3,500 tenant households in the county’s service area by providing limited legal services and full-scope legal representation in calendar year 2023. Department of Consumer and Business Affairs projects that within this fiscal year alone, over 15,000 residents that live in unincorporated communities and cities, other than the city of Los Angeles, from within the county will seek Stay Housed LA’s services.

Tenants who are facing an eviction can learn more about Stay Housed LA by visiting stayhousedla.org or calling 888-694-0040.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.  
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
