header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
| Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Holiday celebration

Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.

The show, which is curated and produced by The Music Center under the direction of its arts division, TMC Arts, features community and professional arts ensembles and companies that represent the diverse cultures and traditions of the county.

The program is broadcast live on local public television, rebroadcast on Dec. 25 and also shown via livestream and on social channels.

Thousands attend the program in person and hundreds of thousands of Southern California households tune into the live broadcast.

This year, the 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 3-6 p.m. at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Both the event and parking are free to the public.

Who is eligible to apply for the Holiday Celebration?

Artists and groups must be based in Los Angeles County and be able to provide proof if requested. Artists and groups must fit one of the appropriate performance categories: Music, Dance, Choral, Musical Theatre, Circus Arts and/or Vocal Arts.

Performance must be suitable for an all-ages crowd. Individual artists applying alone and the group leader must be over the age of 18. All accepted performers must be fully vaccinated as required by The Music Center policy.

Applications will be reviewed and selected based on the following selection criteria:

Artistic excellence as demonstrated by Work Sample. Suitability for the Holiday Celebration.

Suitability to the programming of a multi-cultural, multi-denominational program; quality of performance scaled for a large-sized venue; and appropriateness for an all-ages crowd. Artists and groups are welcome to present secular content.

Artists and groups that have not performed in the past at the Holiday Celebration are strongly encouraged to apply. All applications are evaluated based on ability to meet the two criteria.

Application Requirements:

You must complete all required fields to the best of your ability. Applicants will be reviewed and selected based only on the material provided. All applicants are required to submit supporting documentation. Supporting material must be uploaded digitally. Hard copies of documents/photos, CDs or DVDs will not be accepted.

Work Sample – All applicants must submit one (1) video-only work sample to be considered for the program. This sample must be:

A live performance. A maximum length of three (3) minutes. Recorded within the past three (3) years. Unedited. No montages or excerpts.

You may submit a video performance of your proposed Holiday Celebration performance, though that is not required. We ultimately want to see a video that demonstrates your best work. All performance samples should be of the highest quality possible. This video submission is the most important part of the application.

Photo – Please submit one photo of yourself or your group. This photo must be: Taken within the past 12 months. High resolution and in focus (300dpi). An original digital photo. Copies of printed images, still images from videos and screenshots are not acceptable.

Expectations if selected:

If selected for the Holiday Celebration, performers will be:

Assigned performance times ranging from 3-6 minutes in length. Willing to adapt their performance length to suit the time constraints of a live broadcast. Required to attend and participate in a one-hour rehearsal on Dec. 7. Assigned a mandatory spacing rehearsal or soundcheck time. The spacing rehearsal will be on Dec. 22 and the soundcheck will be on Dec. 23 or the morning of the show. Specific timeslots will be assigned closer to the dates mentioned. Potentially featured in a mini-documentary film leading up to the production. Encouraged to support The Music Center’s social media engagement.

If selected, individual artists or group leaders are responsible for: Communicating with The Music Center staff in a timely manner. Completing all required financial and production-related documents by November 1, 2024. Distributing parent tickets for performers who are under the age of eighteen (18). Tickets will be provided by The Music Center. Ensuring every member of the group completes a media release by Nov. 1.

Visit http://rrcc.lacounty.gov/OnlineDistrictmapApp/ to locate which the County Supervisorial District you or your group is based.

Click on the first drop down list and select “District Map Look Up by Address.” Enter the address in the format required to locate your County Supervisorial District number. If you are unable to access the website, call (213) 972-3099. Please be sure to enter a street address and not a P.O. Box. We are unable to verify the district without a street address.

As a group, we also ask that you estimate the County Supervisorial District in which the majority of your members reside and the County Supervisorial District in which your group most often performs. If your group performs in more than one district of Los Angeles County, check mark each district in the application. Visit the link below for a County district map:

http://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/lac/1043452_BasicColorMap.pdf.

Applications are due by Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

To apply visit https://holidaycelebration.smapply.io/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.
FULL STORY...

Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area

Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.
FULL STORY...

SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project

SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
The California Department of Transportation has announced emergency repairs on State Route 126 to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches

High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 8-11 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty.
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
The Canyon County Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
The Valencia Public Library will host a Teens DIY craft event for journals Thursday, July 25 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m. at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Textura,” an original paintings and mosaic work exhibition by local artist Naomi Young.
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.
Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
July 27: Santa Clarita Will Waive Animal Adoption Fees
Did you know that the summer season is the busiest intake time for Animal Care Centers? It’s also the best time to add a new furry friend to your family.
July 27: Santa Clarita Will Waive Animal Adoption Fees
Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.
Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
The California Department of Transportation has announced emergency repairs on State Route 126 to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.
SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.
TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.
LASD Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Grand Theft Suspects
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis. 
Kaiser Panorama City Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025
SCVNews.com