L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).

Funded by an annual parcel tax, Measure A will help increase the amount of park space and improve neighborhood access to open space, particularly in ‘high park need’ or ‘very-high park need’ communities. In this upcoming grant cycle, RPOSD will offer $33.4 million in Measure A competitive grant funding and up to $1 million through its new Technical Assistance Program. Eligible park development entities are encouraged to attend a workshop and apply for Measure A funding.

In 2016, voters passed Measure A by 74.9%. These funds support and protect our local parks, beaches, open space and natural local water resources in the County of Los Angeles. Measure A is an annual parcel tax, which taxes property within the County at a rate of 1.6 cents/square of development. Measure A generates approximately $95 million of revenue every year. To date, RPOSD has allocated $208.9 million to cities and park development agencies to help fund new park space, create better access to existing parks, and improve park amenities. These funds will also support community jobs across the region, including programs designed for youth and veterans.

“I am proud to unveil the park development and Technical Assistance programs, administered by the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District – made possible by Measure A,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair, Hilda L. Solis. “In 2016, voters passed Measure A by a vast majority – making clear that investments in green spaces are a matter of public health and social equity. Continuing to put Measure A into action, and empowering our communities with resources, will contribute to our commitment of ensuring Angelenos have equal access to safe, healthy, and welcoming open-spaces and recreation.”

The 2021 Measure A competitive grants programs will provide $33.4 million in funding to cities, non-profits, community-based organizations, schools and other eligible entities for projects, including:

– Regional Recreation Facilities, Multi-use Trails, and Accessibility

– Natural Lands, Local beaches, Water Conservation and Protection

– Parkland Acquisition

Later this year RPOSD will provide additional funds for neighborhood park programs, including:

– Recreation Access

– Youth and Veteran Job Training and Placement

The new Technical Assistance Program (TAP) will provide up to $1,000,000 in funding to assist communities with the highest park need to develop park projects and write successful applications for the Measure A competitive grants programs. TAP will provide grantmaking training, technical resources and curated professional services for communities with the highest need for parks and open space in Los Angeles County.

Park development professionals are encouraged to attend workshops on how they can qualify to provide consulting services for:

– Community outreach and engagement

– Conceptualization, development, and innovation

– Planning, design and multi-benefits

– Grant writing and application

– Project and construction management

“Never before has there been such a significant need to make direct investments that lead to new park development in communities of color, which have been disproportionally impacted by COVID. During this pandemic, Parks has provided respite, emotional and physical well-being for millions of Los Angeles County residents and serves as community hubs and safety nets to provide essential and social services. Parks bring vital green space and serve as symbols of community resilience, healing and well-being throughout Los Angeles County,” said Norma Edith García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District. “I am proud that Measure A funding will lead the way to address park equity, enhance access to parks in our most vulnerable communities and create much-needed jobs across multiple sectors. We urge eligible agencies, community-based organizations and professionals with the experience to apply for this important opportunity.”

Measure A provides funds to improve the quality of life throughout RPOSD’s jurisdiction by preserving and protecting parks, safe places to play, community recreation facilities, beaches, rivers, open spaces, water conservation, youth and veteran career development, and the urban tree canopy. Measure A funds projects consistent with or similar to those identified in the 2016 Countywide Parks and Recreation Needs Assessment.

RPOSD will host virtual workshops to provide detailed information for cities, non-profits, community-based organizations, schools and other eligible entities or individuals. For workshop registration and dates, visit the RPOSD website at: https://rposd.lacounty.gov.

Save The Date for Upcoming Workshops

– February and March 2021 for Technical Assistance Program Workshops

– March and April 2021 for Competitive Grants Workshops

For more information on Measure A funding and programs including TAP and competitive grants, visit the RPOSD website at https://rposd.lacounty.gov.

For more information on the Parks Needs Assessment, visit https://lacountyparkneeds.org.

About Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District

Since its inception in 1992, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) has awarded more than $1.5 billion in grants to cities, County departments, state and local agencies and community-based organizations for projects to improve and rehabilitate our parks, recreational facilities, trails, and open space lands. Our grants have and will continue to make life better in Los Angeles County by building stronger and safer neighborhoods, enriching recreational experiences, advocating equitable access to parks and open spaces, and preserving our natural spaces for this and future generations. By empowering initiatives that create, maintain, and improve our open spaces, RPOSD can help ensure that everyone in the Los Angeles County region benefits from all that parks have to offer. This is all possible thanks to the support from the people of Los Angeles County.

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails, the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses, in addition to the world-class Arboreta and Botanic Gardens and performance venues – Descanso Gardens, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Virginia Robinson Gardens and South Coast Botanic Gardens and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theaters.

