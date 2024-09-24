COC Rising Scholars Program to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services

In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.

“Expunging convictions and felony reductions can increase a person’s opportunities when it comes to housing and employment,” said Dianne Avery, dean of academic innovation and continuing education at the college. “This free service is a great resource for those looking to make a fresh new start.”

The kickoff meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27 in Canyons Hall, Room 201 at the college’s Valencia campus.

Attendees will be able to receive a copy of their record (“rap sheet”) from the Department of Justice and have it reviewed by a TAP lawyer-volunteer to determine if their California convictions can be expunged, reduced from felonies, or sealed.

If eligible, applicants will receive assistance with paperwork, writing personal statements to support petitions, as well as court filings.

To begin the process, applicants must register at AccessProjectCA.org/RSN.

This free service is made possible through a partnership between the State Chancellor’s Rising Scholars Network, The Access Project, and California Community Colleges across the state.

The Rising Scholars program at COC serves students who have been impacted by the criminal justice system and helps formerly incarcerated students achieve their academic goals.

