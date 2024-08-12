Quake Prompts Barger to Remind Residents of Emergency Preparedness

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles County early Monday afternoon. During an online press conference, seismologists from Caltech and the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake initially registered at 4.7 in South Pasadena, but was later downgraded to 4.4., with Highland Park as the epicenter.

The quake prompted Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, to issue the following statement Monday:

“Having lived through the Northridge earthquake, (today’s) tremor made me flashback to what we know are life saving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared.

“I want to remind L.A. County residents who are feeling jittery after (today’s) quake to visit ready.lacounty.gov. You’ll find helpful tips and information on how to prepare and be ready for earthquakes and any other hazard that can impact our County.”

