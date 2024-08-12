header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 12
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Quake Prompts Barger to Remind Residents of Emergency Preparedness
| Monday, Aug 12, 2024

LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerA 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles County early Monday afternoon. During an online press conference, seismologists from Caltech and the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake initially registered at 4.7 in South Pasadena, but was later downgraded to 4.4., with Highland Park as the epicenter.

The quake prompted Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, to issue the following statement Monday:

“Having lived through the Northridge earthquake, (today’s) tremor made me flashback to what we know are life saving rules during an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. It was also a reminder to us all that we live in earthquake country and we need to be prepared.

“I want to remind L.A. County residents who are feeling jittery after (today’s) quake to visit ready.lacounty.gov. You’ll find helpful tips and information on how to prepare and be ready for earthquakes and any other hazard that can impact our County.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with?
Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
As the new school year approaches, the streets around our schools will once again be bustling with activity.
Ken Striplin | Navigating School Traffic Safely
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
SCV Water recently completed construction of the Wash Water Return and Sludge Systems Project at its Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant, located near Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Completes Earl Schmidt Filtration Plant
“S.W.A.T.” Among Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 18.
“S.W.A.T.” Among Four Productions Filming in SCV
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
Oct. 19: Annual Business for Artists Conference
Join Santa Clarita Arts for the 3rd Annual Business for Arts Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Hwy.
Oct. 19: Annual Business for Artists Conference
Quake Prompts Barger to Remind Residents of Emergency Preparedness
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles County early Monday afternoon.
Quake Prompts Barger to Remind Residents of Emergency Preparedness
Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar
If you join just one webinar, WiSH Education Foundation's General College Overview, is the webinar to join - and it's happening Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar
CHP Announces New Executive Team Leaders
California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee announced Monday his appointments of the Department’s new Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp and Assistant Commissioner Rodney Ellison.
CHP Announces New Executive Team Leaders
California Credit Union Foundation Seeking Innovative Santa Clarita Teachers
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers, including those in Santa Clarita, who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation Seeking Innovative Santa Clarita Teachers
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
JCI Santa Clarita has announced nominations for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open.
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
SCVNews.com