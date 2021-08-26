header image

August 26
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
| Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
Animal Care and Control

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.

Break a sweat and get in your steps with DACC’s high-energy dog play group activities. Learn and explore medical responsibilities of shelter medicine. Our Care Centers can help with both.

We are currently looking to add committed volunteers as Dog Play Group Runners and Clinic/Medical support to our Care Center teams. These scheduled positions are an ideal way to be of service to your community and the animals in our care.

Please note that current available volunteer roles vary per Care Center. For more information, please join DACC Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m. for an information session.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to complete and submit the application online. If you are between the ages of 16-17, you must submit a printed application with the signature of a parent or legal guardian.

Apply [here] to receive your meeting invitation.

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
