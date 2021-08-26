L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.

Break a sweat and get in your steps with DACC’s high-energy dog play group activities. Learn and explore medical responsibilities of shelter medicine. Our Care Centers can help with both.

We are currently looking to add committed volunteers as Dog Play Group Runners and Clinic/Medical support to our Care Center teams. These scheduled positions are an ideal way to be of service to your community and the animals in our care.

Please note that current available volunteer roles vary per Care Center. For more information, please join DACC Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m. for an information session.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to complete and submit the application online. If you are between the ages of 16-17, you must submit a printed application with the signature of a parent or legal guardian.

Apply [here] to receive your meeting invitation.

