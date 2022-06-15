L.A. Public Works Announces Several Updates

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and announced several updates including Juneteenth closure and increasing minimum wage.

–Public Works and County Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20, 2022 in in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, a federal and local holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or Jubilee Day.

-Join the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell for a Juneteenth Resource Fair, Friday June 17 from 12noon to 4:00 p.m. This FREE event will include support with access to healthcare, COVID-19 vaccines, housing protection, immigrant rights, and more. Pre-registration is required.

–News for employers! Beginning July 1, 2022 workers who work at least two hours a week in the unincorporated areas of LA County, must be paid at least $15.96 an hour.

-The County’s Wage Enforcement counselors can help business owners remain in compliance with the minimum wage; and workers can also report suspected violations of the minimum wage law.

-News for builders and property owners! Effective July 1, 2022, Building and Safety Fees will be increased by 8.50%. This increase is due to increases in the Consumer Price Index, and pursuant to the annual adjustment specified in the County Code.

Public Works is always virtually open to you 24/7 at our Building & Safety website. For general information about Public Works, call (626) 458-5100 or go to pw.lacounty.gov.

