L.A. Public Works Announces Several Updates

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and announced several updates including Juneteenth closure and increasing minimum wage.
–Public Works and County Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20, 2022 in in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, a federal and local holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or Jubilee Day.
-News for builders and property owners! Effective July 1, 2022, Building and Safety Fees will be increased by 8.50%. This increase is due to increases in the Consumer Price Index, and pursuant to the annual adjustment specified in the County Code.
