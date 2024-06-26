Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.

Some important aspects of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance:

-This ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County

-Employers are required to post an updated bulletin of the new wage rate in a conspicuous place, in addition to the original legally required workplace posting

-Employees are afforded the protections of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance regardless of their immigration or work status.

The County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance is enforced by the L.A. County Office of Labor Equity at DCBA.

Under the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, employers and workers have complied with the annual increases to make the region a competitive ecosystem that supports fair work, pay, and prosperity.

More information regarding the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, including the required postings for businesses in unincorporated LA County, can be found on the website or by calling (800) 593-8222.

