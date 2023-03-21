header image

1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton
| Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023
COC Softball

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons, ranked  No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar‘s big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.

Canyons (12-5, 5-2) received seven shutout innings from Melgar (8-4) to completely shut down the Fullerton lineup. The Hornets (10-4, 4-1) managed just three hits in the opener with Melgar striking out three batters along the way.

The two teams took a scoreless ballgame into the fourth before Melgar scored the opening run. The Cougars then broke things open with a two-run double from Schalyn Rhambo that made it a 3-0 advantage.

In the next inning it was Lily Baggot and Sabrina Englebrecht with timely hits to extend things at 5-0. Melgar added more support to her efforts with an RBI-single in the sixth that plated Julia Fuentes for the game’s final run at 6-0.

Dallas Garcia (3-1) took the loss for Fullerton after allowing all six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and three walks.

Top Performers 

Lily Baggot – 1-for-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI

 – Julia Fuentes – 2-for-4, 2 R, SB

 – Gigi Garcia – 1-for-3, BB

Allyson Melgar –2-for-4, R, RBI / W (8-4), 7 IP, 3 H, 3 K

 – Schalyn Rhambo –2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

In the second game Canyons battled back from an early 2-1 deficit to tie the game at 3-3 after five innings. However, the Hornets finally put together a big inning, scoing five runs in the seventh to get the 8-3 victory and salvage the split.

Again it was Melgar in the circle, this time taking the loss after working another 6 and 1/3 innings. Most of that damage came in the Hornets’ seventh-inning rally.

Brianne Tall had a big game at the plate, tripling home Baggot in the second inning and then extending her arms on a long home run in the fifth, her first of the season. Ashlynn Heck‘s RBI sac-fly tied the game in the fifth.

Allyson Fuentes (8-3) got the win for Fullerton after five strikeouts in her seven innings of work. Fullerton catcher Serina Vue had the big hit in the seventh with a grand slam

Top Performers 

 – Ashlynn Heck – 1-for-3, sac-fly, RBI

 – Schalyn Rhambo – 1-for-3, 3B, R

Alyssa Silva – 2-for-4, 2 2B

 – Brianne Tall – 2-for-3, HR, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

COC’s scheduled doubleheader vs. visiting Imperial Valley on Tuesday, March 21 has been cancelled due to incoming rain in the forecast. A potential makeup date has not yet been determined.

Canyons is scheduled to return to conference play on Thursday, March 23 vs. Bakersfield College. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, InstagramFacebook and YouTube.
Lady Cougars Split Doubleheader With Fullerton

