Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.
Canyons (6-8, 5-6) sits fourth in the Western State Conference standings with one match left on the schedule.
COC sophomore and No. 1 singles player Ashley Villarta claimed a victory in the final home match of her two-year Cougar career. Likewise for sophomores Lexi Paunovic in No. 2 singles and No. 3 Jennifer Russell. All three were members of the college’s 2022 WSC Championship team a season ago.
Freshmen Ellie Wingo and Faith Abt also earned singles victory to give Canyons a 5-1 edge in that category. Wingo has now won her last five singles matches.
In the opening doubles matches it was Villarta and Paunovic teaming for a No. 1 doubles win at 8-1. Same for the duo of Russell and Wingo who played to a close 9-7 win.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to close out the regular season 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Bakersfield College.
Full results from Thursday’s match at Antelope Valley are below:
Doubles
Ashley Villarta/Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Sydney Bush/Naia Smithley (AVC) — 8-1
Jennifer Russell/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Nicole Padilla/Julie Tejada (AVC) — 9-7
Faith Abt/Marie Arana Llosa (COC) loses to Arianett Avina/Emily Lopez (AVC) — 5-8
Singles
Ashley Villarta (COC) defeats Sydney Bush (AVC) — 6-3, 6-4
Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Nicole Padilla (AVC) — 6-0, 6-2
Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Naia Smithley (AVC) — 6-2, 6-2
Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Julie Tejada (AVC) — 6-3, 6-0
Marie Arana Llosa (COC) loses to Mary Williams (AVC) — 3-6, 6-7 (11)
Faith Abt (COC) defeats Arianett Avina (AVC) — 6-2, 6-3
Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.