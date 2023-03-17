Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.

Canyons (6-8, 5-6) sits fourth in the Western State Conference standings with one match left on the schedule.

COC sophomore and No. 1 singles player Ashley Villarta claimed a victory in the final home match of her two-year Cougar career. Likewise for sophomores Lexi Paunovic in No. 2 singles and No. 3 Jennifer Russell. All three were members of the college’s 2022 WSC Championship team a season ago.

Freshmen Ellie Wingo and Faith Abt also earned singles victory to give Canyons a 5-1 edge in that category. Wingo has now won her last five singles matches.

In the opening doubles matches it was Villarta and Paunovic teaming for a No. 1 doubles win at 8-1. Same for the duo of Russell and Wingo who played to a close 9-7 win.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to close out the regular season 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Bakersfield College.

Full results from Thursday’s match at Antelope Valley are below:

Doubles

Ashley Villarta/Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Sydney Bush/Naia Smithley (AVC) — 8-1

Jennifer Russell/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Nicole Padilla/Julie Tejada (AVC) — 9-7

Faith Abt/Marie Arana Llosa (COC) loses to Arianett Avina/Emily Lopez (AVC) — 5-8

Singles

Ashley Villarta (COC) defeats Sydney Bush (AVC) — 6-3, 6-4

Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Nicole Padilla (AVC) — 6-0, 6-2

Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Naia Smithley (AVC) — 6-2, 6-2

Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Julie Tejada (AVC) — 6-3, 6-0

Marie Arana Llosa (COC) loses to Mary Williams (AVC) — 3-6, 6-7 (11)

Faith Abt (COC) defeats Arianett Avina (AVC) — 6-2, 6-3

Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

