[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
| Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits of Class 443 begin their colors run in honor of four fallen comrades, Deputies Kuredjian, Pelino, March and Hamson, on December 27, 2019. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits of Class 443 begin their colors run in honor of four fallen comrades, Deputies Kuredjian, Pelino, March and Hamson, on December 27, 2019. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

 

On a cold December morning, dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits listened to words spoken by the widow of Deputy David March.

“My goals are simple. I will always be painfully honest, work as hard as I can, learn as much as I can and hopefully make a difference in people’s lives,” the recruits of Class No. 443 repeated together. These words they had memorized were words written by March nine days before he was shot and killed April 29, 2002.

“He wrote those words on our home computer, never knowing how profound they would be,” said David March’s widow, Teri March. “I live by those words, my kids know those words and I just ask that you would think about those words when you’re making your daily choice to make the world better, to make a difference.”

They all then took turns embracing her after presenting her with a signed class photo in honor of her late husband. As they took part in a “colors run” around the theme park, the deputies-in-training came one step closer to finally graduating and becoming members of the Sheriff’s Department.

The colors run marks a near end to the academy where recruits earn their “patches” to be placed on their uniforms on their way to becoming Peace Officers. In the run that occurred Dec. 27, the class also honored three other deputies who were killed in the line of duty, a tradition for the colors run.

The recruits present all knew the words spoken by March and they know the deputy’s story well.

Teri March, widow of fallen Deputy David March, listens to the recruits speak his words at their colors run on December 27, 2019. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

Teri March, widow of fallen Deputy David March, listens to the recruits speak his words at their colors run on December 27, 2019. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

At 10:40 a.m., Deputy David March pulled over a car near Live Oak Avenue and Peck Road in Irwindale. The driver, Jorge Arroyo Garcia, was considered one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s 10 most-wanted fugitives.

“The suspect had stated to friends that he wanted to kill a police officer during a traffic stop,” reads a memorial biography published by the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page. “The suspect intentionally got stopped and waited for Deputy March to get in front of his patrol car so he could open fire, as Deputy March would have no place to take cover. Deputy March was shot several times in the head and chest.”

After March died on the way to the hospital, Garcia fled to Mexico where he remained for four years. In 2006, he was successfully extradited back to the states, and on March 2, 2007, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fallen Deputy David March’s widow Teri March joined Recruits Class 443 on December 27, 2019, for their class colors run. She was embraced by every recruit after being presented with a signed class photo in honor of her husband. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

Fallen Deputy David March’s widow Teri March joined Recruits Class 443 on December 27, 2019, for their class colors run. She was embraced by every recruit after being presented with a signed class photo in honor of her husband. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

And now, nearly 18 years later, the recruits of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored March’s legacy by reciting his words. The gesture was also noted by those who knew March — a Saugus resident and Canyon High graduate — when he was alive.

“He really loved his work, and had high integrity,” said Roger Gitlin, a friend of the family who helps organize an annual run every April in March’s honor. “He was just a wonderful young man — you know (a person whom) you look up at and say, ‘I hope my kids end up like that one.’ It’s extremely gratifying to know that there’s a reverence that follows this horrific event.”

March served with the LASD for seven years. He is survived by his wife and stepdaughter.

A memorial was built in March’s honor at the intersection where he was killed.

Not only do the recruits run through Six Flags Magic Mountain, but they also test their strength by doing push-ups, sit-ups and other cardio exercises. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.

Not only do the recruits run through Six Flags Magic Mountain, but they also test their strength by doing push-ups, sit-ups and other cardio exercises. | Photo: Jamie Araki, for The Signal.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
FULL STORY...
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
FULL STORY...
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
In his first monthly message of the new year, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin describes a new sense of community in the wake of 2019.
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Tony Bell, assistant chief deputy and communications director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will retire from his current position at the end of January, after 18 years of service to the county.
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has called on her colleagues to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for key witnesses and documents related to the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year's Eve.
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
On a cold December morning, dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits listened to words spoken by the widow of Deputy David March.
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Close to a dozen motorists were arrested in the SCV over the New Year’s Day holiday, about the same number of arrests as last year, prompting law enforcement officers to once again remind motorists of the consequences of such a dangerously bad decision.
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
Saugus High School ran the Second Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile Wednesday morning, a New Year’s Day tradition that is becoming near and dear to Centurion students and alumni alike.
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
%d bloggers like this: