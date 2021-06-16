LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021

By Press Release

Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the circumstance surrounding an unknown cause of death in Canyon Country, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies from Santa Clarita station responded to an area of the Santa Clara riverbed just west of the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road at 5:04 PM regarding a call of a medical rescue in the riverbed under the Soledad Canyon Road bridge. Upon arriving, deputies discovered decomposed remains of an unknown person.

Due to the condition of the remains, investigators were not able to determine the age, race, or gender of the victim.  The cause of death was not apparent at the time of the investigation and will be determined by the medical examiner.

No further information was available at the time of posting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

