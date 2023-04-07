April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road

The city of Santa Clarita Street Maintenance Department will resume pothole repair work on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Langside Avenue, on Friday, April 7.

Repair work will be done between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A minimum of two lanes will remain open in each direction for traffic.

Please anticipate delays and reduce speeds in this area.

To request street maintenance repair work for potholes and other issues like a non-functioning streetlight contact the Santa Clarita Online Service Request System.

