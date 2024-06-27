Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces

Celebrating Our Heroes and Open Spaces

“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.” This quote by John Muir in his book “The Yosemite” perfectly articulates the importance of our environment and its profound impact on our well-being. This Independence Day, as we honor our freedom and those who valiantly served this country, we will also celebrate the natural beauty of our community. It is a wonderful reminder to cherish our land and appreciate the place that we call home.

In Santa Clarita, we proudly embrace the bonds that unite us and celebrate that spirit through various patriotic events. Each year, Fourth of July festivities attract thousands of residents, offering fun family activities that showcase our patriotism and create lasting memories we will cherish for years to come.

Exciting events are planned for this year and I want to thank the members of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee for their extraordinary work in preparing for this celebration. The Fourth of July Parade always provides a memorable experience for our community. The parade solidifies our appreciation of our history and gives our children the experiences to carry forth into the future.

The activities kick off with the Independence Day Classic, which is a 5k and 10k organized by the Santa Clarita Runners. The 10k will begin at 7 a.m. and take runners on a paved route through the South Fork Trail, where they get to see some of the lush green foliage that has grown this past spring season. The 5k begins at 8 a.m. and will follow the Santa Clarita Parade route. This is your chance to run right down the middle of Main Street and Lyons Avenue! Along with the traditional 5k and 10k, Santa Clarita Runners will also be hosting a Kids K at 7:45 a.m. for our young patriots and a Senior Walk at 8:00 a.m. for those young in spirit.

The Fourth of July parade will start its march at 9 a.m., traveling through the streets of Old Town Newhall. Make sure to get there early to stake out a good viewing spot. Bring your entire family down to experience the extravagance of this time-honored Santa Clarita tradition. This year’s parade theme is “The Freedom to Play, Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space,” a theme that speaks to our community’s dedication to preserving our land’s history and protecting our wildlife. I invite you to come and see all of the entries in-person and pay special tribute to our American Heroes and the green spaces we are fortunate to have in and surrounding our City.

Please be prepared for the heat. Bring sufficient water for you and your family. Make sure to carry sun protectants like sunscreen and portable shade. The pavement can be especially hot for our four-legged friends, so please plan accordingly. For the safety of everyone, please keep your dogs on a leash.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the roundabout in front of William S. Hart Park and conclude at Dalby Drive. Once the parade is complete, spend the afternoon with your families, loved ones and neighbors and partake in your favorite traditions, whether it’s holding a family barbeque, going swimming or watching a ball game. Then, once the sun sets, rejoin the community at Valencia Town Center and watch in awe as the annual Santa Clarita Fireworks show illuminates the night sky. The show will start at around 9:15 p.m. and will surely leave you with a sense of pride and inspiration. The local station KHTS will be broadcasting a soundtrack during the show to enhance your experience on AM 1220.

There is no shortage of opportunities to display our patriotism in Santa Clarita this Fourth of July. From the early morning to the late hours of the night, take this time to celebrate everything that makes America beautiful. During the summer season, I highly encourage you to visit our various open spaces, get active and admire the natural beauty of our City. In the words of John Muir, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.

