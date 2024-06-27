header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
| Thursday, Jun 27, 2024

Laurene Weste 2024Celebrating Our Heroes and Open Spaces

“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.” This quote by John Muir in his book “The Yosemite” perfectly articulates the importance of our environment and its profound impact on our well-being. This Independence Day, as we honor our freedom and those who valiantly served this country, we will also celebrate the natural beauty of our community. It is a wonderful reminder to cherish our land and appreciate the place that we call home.

In Santa Clarita, we proudly embrace the bonds that unite us and celebrate that spirit through various patriotic events. Each year, Fourth of July festivities attract thousands of residents, offering fun family activities that showcase our patriotism and create lasting memories we will cherish for years to come.

Exciting events are planned for this year and I want to thank the members of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee for their extraordinary work in preparing for this celebration. The Fourth of July Parade always provides a memorable experience for our community. The parade solidifies our appreciation of our history and gives our children the experiences to carry forth into the future.

The activities kick off with the Independence Day Classic, which is a 5k and 10k organized by the Santa Clarita Runners. The 10k will begin at 7 a.m. and take runners on a paved route through the South Fork Trail, where they get to see some of the lush green foliage that has grown this past spring season. The 5k begins at 8 a.m. and will follow the Santa Clarita Parade route. This is your chance to run right down the middle of Main Street and Lyons Avenue! Along with the traditional 5k and 10k, Santa Clarita Runners will also be hosting a Kids K at 7:45 a.m. for our young patriots and a Senior Walk at 8:00 a.m. for those young in spirit.

The Fourth of July parade will start its march at 9 a.m., traveling through the streets of Old Town Newhall. Make sure to get there early to stake out a good viewing spot. Bring your entire family down to experience the extravagance of this time-honored Santa Clarita tradition. This year’s parade theme is “The Freedom to Play, Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space,” a theme that speaks to our community’s dedication to preserving our land’s history and protecting our wildlife. I invite you to come and see all of the entries in-person and pay special tribute to our American Heroes and the green spaces we are fortunate to have in and surrounding our City.

Please be prepared for the heat. Bring sufficient water for you and your family. Make sure to carry sun protectants like sunscreen and portable shade. The pavement can be especially hot for our four-legged friends, so please plan accordingly. For the safety of everyone, please keep your dogs on a leash.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the roundabout in front of William S. Hart Park and conclude at Dalby Drive. Once the parade is complete, spend the afternoon with your families, loved ones and neighbors and partake in your favorite traditions, whether it’s holding a family barbeque, going swimming or watching a ball game. Then, once the sun sets, rejoin the community at Valencia Town Center and watch in awe as the annual Santa Clarita Fireworks show illuminates the night sky. The show will start at around 9:15 p.m. and will surely leave you with a sense of pride and inspiration. The local station KHTS will be broadcasting a soundtrack during the show to enhance your experience on AM 1220.

There is no shortage of opportunities to display our patriotism in Santa Clarita this Fourth of July. From the early morning to the late hours of the night, take this time to celebrate everything that makes America beautiful. During the summer season, I highly encourage you to visit our various open spaces, get active and admire the natural beauty of our City. In the words of John Muir, “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces

Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
READ MORE...

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review

CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires

Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack

Jason Gibbs | Get Ready for Concerts in the Park Summer Soundtrack
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Every summer, Santa Clarita’s very own Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, transforms into a premiere venue for live musical performances where friends, families and neighbors come together to sing and dance the night away.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation

Ken Striplin | Enhancing Trail System Accessibility, Recreation
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
One of my favorite parts about our community is the ability to walk, bike or ride along our trails and paseos.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Santa Clarita-based Honda Racing Corporation USA confirmed Thursday it will partner with championship-winning Meyer Shank Racing to field a pair of Acura ARX-06 entries in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, starting with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
SCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the "AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue).
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 (McCarty) Thursday through the California State Senate, which would make California the 26th state in the union to require personal finance as a high school graduation requirement
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. 
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month. 
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial. 
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
California State University, Northridge associate professor of Chicana/o studies Xóchitl Flores-Marcial’s work to document and preserve the Indigenous languages of Mexico has received recognition from the National Archives.
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
SCVNews.com