Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities

For the conclusion of it’s latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix Federal Credit Union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions.

From May 1 to May 15, each time a member used their Logix Mastercard credit or debit card, the credit union made a donation of two cents to support one of five local nonprofits: Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita, Lifesavers Wild Horse Rescue in Antelope Valley, PawWorks Veterinary Hospital and Apollo’s ARC in the Conejo Valley, and Wildlife Care of Southern California in Simi Valley.

“Last year, our members embraced our Paying with a Purpose campaign to give back to local food banks and hospitals – organizations that were on the front lines during the pandemic. This year, we wanted to recognize those nonprofits who helped us feel connected during a time we needed it most,” President and CEO Ana Fonseca said. “Two cents really adds up, and these dollars will be used for services related to bringing together people and their pets, therapy animals, or the wildlife in our communities. During this difficult time, Carousel Ranch has continued to provide equestrian therapy for children of differing abilities, while Lifesavers changes lives by empowering women through the unique experience of working with rescued wild mustangs. It is a privilege to help these nonprofits, especially with the assistance of our membership.”

Carousel Ranch Executive Director Denise Redmond expressed her gratitude for the credit union’s support.

“We are so grateful to Logix for including us in Paying with a Purpose,” Redmond said. “The credit union’s dedication and support helps us provide therapy and services to our clients. This is especially important following a year where so many of the children and young adults we serve were cut off from the world around them. We’ve been able to welcome back our clients, allowing each to focus on their needs and goals. For many, Carousel Ranch is a home away from home. This donation will help us as we continue to provide these invaluable services to them.”

Carousel Ranch has been serving families in and around the Santa Clarita Valley for nearly 25 years. Families are able to apply for financial assistance to help pay for services and the cost of each session, which includes the facility maintenance, instructor, horse care and staff time. Funds from Paying with a Purpose will go toward these scholarships.

Families have an appreciation for the experience within both programs, as children and young adults have found their voice here, while also achieving results they never imagined. Lifesavers Executive Director Jill Starr said this donation provides much-needed support for those who wish to participate in the Women’s Wild Horse Empowerment Journey.

“Our Empowerment Journey is a unique experience where you will connect your heart with a horse by learning wild horse gentling. This hand-on, guided activity connects women with rescued wild mustangs, giving them the opportunity to physically and spiritually connect, helping it learn to trust humans and to prepare it for a life of domestication. When you put your whole heart into it, you can experience lifechanging moments,” Starr said. “This program is self-funded, meaning that we charge participants to attend. The Paying with a Purpose campaign’s success will result in scholarships for women in need of this incredible journey.”

