COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women’s basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s & Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Garcia and Patron are the sixth set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Aaliyah Garcia / Women’s Basketball

Garcia continued her productive freshman campaign with a pair of strong performances in COC’s two most recent conferences contests

The Canyon High School grad came away with a team-high 26 points, including 18 via three-pointers, with nine assists and eight rebounds to help the Lady Cougars get a convincing 83-55 home win over Santa Monica College on Jan. 31.

In the following game, Garcia finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in a losing effort as the Lady Cougars were downed 81-70 by visiting L.A. Valley last Saturday night. The bulk of Garcia’s production came after she was briefly removed from the game in the first quarter due to injury.

On the season, Garcia is averaging a team-high 18.8 points alongside 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals each night out. This is her second Student-Athlete of the Week recognition.

Oscar Patron / Baseball

Patron’s efforts on the mound help Canyons pick up a 3-1 road victory at Allan Hancock College last Saturday, with the southpaw hurler picking up his first win of the young season.

The freshman out of John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills pitched a near flawless seven innings vs. the Bulldogs, allowing three hits while striking out eight batters to help Canyons get back in the win column.

Patron is sporting a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings with 11 strikeouts and a pair of walks across his first two starts.

