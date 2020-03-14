Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 11 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Social distancing is the most effective tool we have to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

Additional case information:

– Two cases have unidentified sources of exposure.

– Two cases were exposed during recent travel.

– Four cases had close contact with a confirmed case.

– Three of these cases are pending more investigation.

– To date, LA County has identified 53 cases; of these, 8 cases are likely due to community transmission. Two of the cases confirmed today are hospitalized. Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers. This means strictly adhering to social distancing requirements, practicing good hygiene such as frequent hand washing, and caring for the most vulnerable members of our community. Please do not call 911 to request testing for COVID-19 and please do not go to our emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill and require emergency care. If you have respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your health care provider or, if you don’t have a provider, call 2-1-1 for help finding a clinician near you,” she added.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

– Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

– Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 250 or more until at least the end of March.

– Smaller events proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.

– Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

– This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

– If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

– Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

– Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

– Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on our website.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http ://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

