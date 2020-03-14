[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 11 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Social distancing is the most effective tool we have to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

Additional case information:

– Two cases have unidentified sources of exposure.

– Two cases were exposed during recent travel.

– Four cases had close contact with a confirmed case.

– Three of these cases are pending more investigation.

– To date, LA County has identified 53 cases; of these, 8 cases are likely due to community transmission. Two of the cases confirmed today are hospitalized. Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing.

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Our healthcare providers are prepared to see more cases, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize strain on our healthcare system and other service providers. This means strictly adhering to social distancing requirements, practicing good hygiene such as frequent hand washing, and caring for the most vulnerable members of our community. Please do not call 911 to request testing for COVID-19 and please do not go to our emergency rooms unless you are seriously ill and require emergency care. If you have respiratory illness and want to know if you should be tested for COVID-19, it is best to call your health care provider or, if you don’t have a provider, call 2-1-1 for help finding a clinician near you,” she added.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

– Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

– Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 250 or more until at least the end of March.

– Smaller events proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person.

– Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

– This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

– If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

– Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

– Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

– Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on our website.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http ://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichea lth.lacounty.gov , and follow LA County Public Health on social media at <ahref=”https: twitter.com=”” lapublichealth”=””>twitter.com/l acounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lap ublichealthfacebook.co m/lapublichealthinstagra m.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/ lapublichealth.

 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election

Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
The Castaic Area Town Council is postponing its special election that was scheduled for Saturday and their monthly meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
FULL STORY...

LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation

LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
FULL STORY...

LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases

LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
