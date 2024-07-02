MADD Awards Presented to Pair of SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recently presented deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the highly esteemed MADD Award. This award recognizes their unwavering commitment to road safety and dedication to preventing the devastating consequences of drunk driving.

Two deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the honorees.

In the photo above Operations Lieutenant Barclay and Traffic Sergeant Perkins stand with Deputies Gamiz and Curameng at the recent MADD California Awards.

Deputy Curameng is one of the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Drug Recognition Experts and was responsible for 129 DUI arrests in a one-year period.

Deputy Gamiz had 27 DUI arrests over the past year.

The two deputities accomplished these results in addition to their responsibilities for regular patrol arrests and traffic reports.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving was founded in 1980 It has been a leading advocate for safer roads and a relentless supporter of victims affected by drunk driving. MADD’s mission is to end drunk driving, fight “under the influence” driving, support victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. Their efforts have led to saving countless lives and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

The LASD deputies receiving these prestigious awards have demonstrated exceptional dedication, having arrested a total of 373 drivers for Driving Under the Influence in the past year.

The Sheriff’s Department is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the community by taking a comprehensive approach to combat DUIs. By implementing strong law enforcement measures, spreading public service announcements and carrying out proactive awareness campaigns.

LASD believes that safety is a shared responsibility and are devoted to utilizing all available resources to safeguard our residents.

Keep ouryourself updated and watch the latest PSA to learn more about how you can create a safer community by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=dA2eJbr1YPc.

