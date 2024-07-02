DMV’s Driver Safety Team Provides New Online Access

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new online case management system that provides faster response times. The modern digital system provides drivers, as well as their attorneys, with a more convenient way to interact with the Driver Safety office at the DMV by eliminating the need to visit a DMV Driver Safety office to request or conduct a hearing, as well as to check the status of a case or requirements to reinstate a suspended driver license.

“This latest online DMV service makes it much easier for customers to work through their driver safety issues without having to leave their home,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This online system makes the DMV more accessible and streamlined.”

The DMV receives approximately 30,000 calls each month from customers needing assistance with driver safety issues, challenges and actions, with about 14,000 of them requesting a hearing.

These customers may have had their driver’s license suspended because they were driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or other substance, have too many negligent driving points on their record, or suffered a mental or physical issue that may have deteriorated their ability to drive. Californians who have had their driving privilege revoked have the right to a hearing to contest the action and review the evidence.

Attorneys and drivers must log into their MyDMV account in order to access the Driver Safety online case management system. Get started by visiting www.dmv.ca.gov/driversafety.

Other Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services, which prevents the need to visit a DMV office. Customers are encouraged to use DMV online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn about other options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, sign in to your MyDMV account or create one at dmv.ca.gov/mydmv, then opt in.

