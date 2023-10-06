Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium

The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
The event coincides with October Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is free to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The educational event will provide information from Child & Family Center clinicians with expertise in the field of domestic violence and will be joined by local law enforcement representatives to discuss the signs of domestic and partner violence abuse; long term effects on children who experience domestic violence and available resources to support survivors.
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
