Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.

The event coincides with October Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is free to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

The educational event will provide information from Child & Family Center clinicians with expertise in the field of domestic violence and will be joined by local law enforcement representatives to discuss the signs of domestic and partner violence abuse; long term effects on children who experience domestic violence and available resources to support survivors.

For more information regarding Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off

Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups

Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit

Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
Oct. 19: ‘Picture Perfect’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery

Oct. 19: ‘Picture Perfect’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Picture Perfect," an art exhibit opening Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV Thru Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7.
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Oct. 12: Arts Commission to Discuss Trailhead Art, The MAIN Theater
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on  Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to  9:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
The Santa Clarita Valley is a growing region with significant business opportunities, including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master-planned developments.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center.
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days. 
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
The third-annual TheoTech Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Master’s University.
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 116 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
With the week warming up, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
The 2023 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 7th at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
While L.A. County is no longer in a drought after the last winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall, the heat of summer still continues. 
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Get the 8-clap chant ready as SCV welcomes UCLA Hockey back to The Cube.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
