Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium

The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.

The event coincides with October Domestic Violence Awareness Month and is free to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

The educational event will provide information from Child & Family Center clinicians with expertise in the field of domestic violence and will be joined by local law enforcement representatives to discuss the signs of domestic and partner violence abuse; long term effects on children who experience domestic violence and available resources to support survivors.

For more information regarding Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

