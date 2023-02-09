March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Hosted by five local districts, including the William S. Hart Union High School District, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, and Sulphur Springs Union School District, the fair aims to connect qualified teaching candidates with open positions in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to on-site interviews, the fair will also provide breakout sessions on credentialing, Career Technical Education programs, substitute teaching, special education, PAR/Induction programs, Transitional Kindergarten, and Dual Language Immersion. These sessions will provide valuable information and resources for candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in education.

“We are excited to host this fair and provide an opportunity for candidates to meet with representatives from our districts and learn more about the teaching opportunities available in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Collyn Nielsen, asstistant superintendent of Human Resources for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair is open to all certificated candidates, including teachers, counselors, speech therapists, psychologists, and social workers. New and experienced educators are welcome. Interested candidates are encouraged to register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/scvrecruitmentfair.

For more information, please contact Lisa Holt, Human Resources Programs Manager for the William S. Hart Union High School District at lholt@hartdistrict.org.

Rancho Pico Junior High School is located at 26250 Valencia Blvd in Stevenson Ranch.

