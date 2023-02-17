March 16: SENSES Block Party Returns to Streets of Old Town Newhall

Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!

SENSES brings live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month, (7 – 10 p.m.) from March through October.

Get the party started and travel to the Emerald Isle when the St. Paddy’s Eve SENSES kicks off the schedule on March 16. Play your favorite pub-style games – from darts to pool – and sip on an Irish whiskey from the on-street bar provided by The Old Town Junction while listening to the music of Craic in the Stone.

SENSES is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. Below is the full lineup for 2023:

St. Paddy’s Eve – March 16

Wild Wild West – April 20

Outdoor Adventure – May 18

Game Night – June 15

Tropical Summer – July 20

Ren Faire – Aug. 17

Tailgate – Sept. 21

Monster Mash – Oct. 19

For more information on SENSES Block Parties, please visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

