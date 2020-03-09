[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 9
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
| Monday, Mar 9, 2020
information sessions march 17

College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons with tuition paid for their first two years.

Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time in the fall or spring semesters.

“We are very excited to offer information sessions to prospective Canyons Promise students and their families,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of enrollment services at the college. “We hope attendees walk away from these sessions with the information they need to benefit from this innovative program.”

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

During its inaugural year, 63 percent of the 260 students enrolled in the program maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The college anticipates that 1,500 students will be accepted into the program’s 2020-21 cohort.

The hour-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria, and benefits.

A full list of information session times and locations is listed below:
* 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, PAC
* 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – Canyon Country Campus, Room 202
* (Spanish Session) 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – Canyon Country Campus, Room 301

Admission to all Information Night events is free and open to the public.

Parking for the Valencia sessions will be free in all student lots. Parking for the Canyon Country campus sessions will be free in student lot 3.

For more information about the Canyons Promise information sessions, call 661-362-5891, email promise@canyons.edu or visit the program’s webpage.
COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students

COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’

CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers

CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
FULL STORY...

March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival

March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
FULL STORY...
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
LA County Confirms First Possible Community Spread Case of COVID-19
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in a commercial section of the Port of Oakland mid-day Monday so passengers and coronavirus patients headed for quarantine can disembark the ship.
Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
After about two months since Cmdr. Robert Lewis’ final days as head of the station, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station welcomed one of its own, Justin Diez, as its newest captain.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
President Donald Trump defended the “perfectly coordinated” coronavirus response Sunday amid heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem its rapid spread.
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's Crime Prevention Unit spent Thursday and Friday checking on the local homeless population and aided a homeless man in bad health who was incapacitated for several days.
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Twenty-one people aboard Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced late Friday afternoon.
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 7, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two additional coronavirus COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases in the county rose to 13 as of Friday afternoon.
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
Most of the time, stories about the U.S.-Mexico border are immensely polarizing and political, but Laura Carlson wanted to show a different side of the region.
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus
With 227 cases and 14 deaths reported in the United States, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package Friday aimed at combating the novel coronavirus.
President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy
Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020, due to the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy
LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus
At Tuesday's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will introduce a recommendation calling for a county and state investigation into technical and logistics problems in the March 3 primary election.
LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus
Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has asked Los Angeles County to mail out ballots to its 5.5 million voters after a disastrous rollout of the county’s $300 million voting system Tuesday in which some voters were greeted with downed computer terminals and wait times bordering on four hours.
Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November
