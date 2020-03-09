March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC

College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, the program gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons with tuition paid for their first two years.

Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time in the fall or spring semesters.

“We are very excited to offer information sessions to prospective Canyons Promise students and their families,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of enrollment services at the college. “We hope attendees walk away from these sessions with the information they need to benefit from this innovative program.”

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

During its inaugural year, 63 percent of the 260 students enrolled in the program maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The college anticipates that 1,500 students will be accepted into the program’s 2020-21 cohort.

The hour-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria, and benefits.

A full list of information session times and locations is listed below:

* 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, PAC

* 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – Canyon Country Campus, Room 202

* (Spanish Session) 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 – Canyon Country Campus, Room 301

Admission to all Information Night events is free and open to the public.

Parking for the Valencia sessions will be free in all student lots. Parking for the Canyon Country campus sessions will be free in student lot 3.

For more information about the Canyons Promise information sessions, call 661-362-5891, email promise@canyons.edu or visit the program’s webpage.