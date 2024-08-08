Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE

SNAP Hockey presents the SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 at the The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.

Athletes, coaches and volunteers from across the United States and Canada come together for a weekend of friendly hockey competition.

Since 2014, the SoCal Special Hockey Festival comes to Southern California. SNAP Sports is proud to host this annual event which draws team from across North America to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Bailey, the L.A. Kings Mascot and the Kings Crew will be on the rink Sunday, Aug. 11.

The games will be held Saturday 1:30-5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

SNAP Sports, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.

The Valencia SNAP Flyers Hockey Club began in 2012 and hosts weekly practices January through April on Wednesday evenings.

The weekly Developmental Skating Program acts as a feeder activity for the SNAP Flyers Hockey Club.

The SNAP Cougars Flag Football and Cheer programs, located at the Santa Clarity Sport Complex, runs from July to November. It travels to tournaments in Southern California. The SNAP Roadrunners were established in 2016 and compete in several distance events throughout the summer from July to September.

In addition to its sports activities, SNAP Sports offers a variety of social events throughout the year including sporting events, holiday parties and team banquets and fundraisers.

To learn more about the events or about SNAP Sports visit snaphockey.org,

The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center

27745 Smyth Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

