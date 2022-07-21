Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
|
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is hosting its annual Summer Theatre Festival.
|
A free international film screening and discussion with "T is for Taj Mahal" filmmaker Kireet Khurana will be held The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s fiscal year recently ended, and the film office saw record numbers in all categories when the final figures were tallied.
|
To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards through its Organizational Grant Program.
|
Some dogs and cats have lived remarkably long lives.
|
The 2022 Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita's Valley's 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 18 new deaths and 8,691 new cases countywide, with 195 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
|
SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
|
To further bolster the state’s monkeypox response, state health leaders have outlined for federal partners the supply needed in California to mitigate the spread of the virus.
|
In an effort to help promote cross-sector collaboration, Infrastructure LA developed the Infrastructure Initiative Project Map.
|
The SCVEDC is happy to announce the release of our newest resource to help Santa Clarita Valley businesses succeed and grow.
|
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced a road closure in Acton, with no current reopening date.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,450 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to include additional residents at higher risk of exposure.
|
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
|
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,327 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
|
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
|
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
|
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.