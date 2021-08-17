Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series

|
August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District will get the chance of a lifetime to interact directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pyramid Lake due to a possible drowning Monday.
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 3rd Dose for COVID Vaccine Approved for Certain Immunocompromised Residents; SCV Cases Total 31,541
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new deaths and 3,810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,588 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, L.A. County will begin administering third doses to those who qualify tomorrow.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
